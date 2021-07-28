Rare $4.5 Million Ferrari F60 America Is Ferrari’s Love Child With the U.S.

The world-famous Ferrari red got swapped for deep blue in this celebratory model that reflects the bond between Ferrari and America in even the smallest details. Only 1 of 10 ever built, this 2016 Ferrari F60 America is a modern car with a retro soul.
2014 may seem too close to our time to be the year when a rare, special car model was created. However, this also happened to be the year when Ferrari celebrated 60 years in North America. This is how the F60 America was born – an open-top 2-seater that was built with a new chassis design, with a front-mounted V-12 derived from the Ferrari F12, and rear-wheel drive. What was unique about it was that it payed tribute to a retro model, the Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spider.
NART is short for North American Racing Team, a team that was fielded by Luigi Chinetti, Ferrari’s exclusive importer in the U.S. A former successful racer, Chinetti managed NART with the same precision, which led it to several wins, remaining active between 1958 and 1982. Inspired by this success, Ferrari even decided to introduce a U.S.-only model, which would be known as the 275 GTB/4 NART Spider.
Just like the original NART Spider, the Ferrari F60 America was limited to only 10 cars that were already spoken for, as soon as they hit the market in 2014. Now, RM Sotheby is offering the chance of snatching up one of these rare examples. The interplay of blue and red is noticeable both on the outside and on the inside.
The driver’s seat is covered in red leather, while the passenger’s seat is navy-blue, both with contrasting stitching and a center line with the American star and stripes. The dash, console and door panels also feature the same navy-blue leather with red stitching. There’s even a not-so-subtle plaque between the seats, with the “Nr 1 of 10” text.
This 2016 F60 America could be sold for a whopping $4.5 million, and no less than $3.5 million. According to RM Sotheby, it has covered 2,105 miles from new, until the time of cataloguing. This rare model is ready to go to auction on August 13, in Monterey, California.
NART is short for North American Racing Team, a team that was fielded by Luigi Chinetti, Ferrari’s exclusive importer in the U.S. A former successful racer, Chinetti managed NART with the same precision, which led it to several wins, remaining active between 1958 and 1982. Inspired by this success, Ferrari even decided to introduce a U.S.-only model, which would be known as the 275 GTB/4 NART Spider.
Just like the original NART Spider, the Ferrari F60 America was limited to only 10 cars that were already spoken for, as soon as they hit the market in 2014. Now, RM Sotheby is offering the chance of snatching up one of these rare examples. The interplay of blue and red is noticeable both on the outside and on the inside.
The driver’s seat is covered in red leather, while the passenger’s seat is navy-blue, both with contrasting stitching and a center line with the American star and stripes. The dash, console and door panels also feature the same navy-blue leather with red stitching. There’s even a not-so-subtle plaque between the seats, with the “Nr 1 of 10” text.
This 2016 F60 America could be sold for a whopping $4.5 million, and no less than $3.5 million. According to RM Sotheby, it has covered 2,105 miles from new, until the time of cataloguing. This rare model is ready to go to auction on August 13, in Monterey, California.