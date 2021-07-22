Ferrari 296 GTB Is Now Playable in Fortnite, Special Epic Quests This Week

Now this didn’t take long… About a day after it teased the arrival of the first licensed car in Fortnite, Epic Games spilled all the beans on what will certainly become an important moment in the history of the world’s most appreciated Battle Royale game.
And the beans read Ferrari 296 GTB. That’s right, in a totally unexpected manner, the Prancing Horse’s two-seater will get plenty of screen time for the millions of daily players of the game, with all the explosive gimmicks that come with the territory.
If you happen to have a Fortnite account, you might want to log in right now, as you’ll find the playable GTB already there, waiting for you. It’s red, of course, and somewhat smaller than you might expect, but compared to the existing, made up vehicles like the Whiplash, Mudflap, or OG Bear, it’s a beaut.
Naturally, the car does not come alone, but accompanied by a bundle that includes the Modena Icon and Maranello Racer Outfits, but also a Ferrari Turbo Back Bling.
This week, three Epic Quests are available for Ferrari fans. The first will have you complete some time trials, the second will ask you to achieve a maximum speed in the GTB, and the third ask players to drive it through the Storm.
As for the real 296 GTB, it comes into this world with a plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain capable of churning out over 800 hp, controlled by means of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car can run, of course, in all-electric mode, and it can do so for about 25 km (15 miles).
Launching the car in a non-racing videogame before the actual market release is not something Ferrari is used to doing. On the same note, Fortnite has so far pretty much steered clear of product placement, and settled for collabs with movies, comics, music, and sport icons. We’ll probably know pretty soon how this move played out for both parties involved.
