Rare 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario With 444 Miles Demands a Small Fortune

Just imagine how much these flattering machines might sell for in two or three decades’ time.
When the exquisite Superveloce 75 Anniversario became available for pre-ordering via MV Agusta’s website on November 15, 2020, a 75-hour timeframe had been allocated for orders to be filled. However, the limited-edition model was allegedly sold out within seconds, and this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that a mere 75 copies were planned to enter production later on.
Built to celebrate the marque’s 75th anniversary, this sexy thing can be told apart from a regular Superveloce by its three-tone livery depicting the Italian flag. Red Alcantara saddle upholstery also makes an appearance, along with a premium Arrow exhaust and a numbered plaque mounted on the top clamp. Now, let’s have a look at the motorcycle’s spec sheet.
Acting as its power source is the same 798cc inline-three engine found on the F3 800, with 13.3:1 compression and 12 valves kept in motion by dual cams. At a sweltering 13,000 rpm, the liquid-cooled mill is capable of mustering up to 147 stallions, while a maximum torque output numbering 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will occur at about 10,600 revs.
With MV’s track-only race kit installed, the fuel-injected triple gains an additional six horses for a total of 153. This grunt is delivered to a slipper clutch and a six-speed cassette gearbox, which features a bi-directional quickshifter. Once it reaches the rear hoop, the oomph enables the Superveloce to dash from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just over three seconds.
Top speed is rated at 149 mph (240 kph), and dry weight amounts to 381 pounds (173 kg). Displaying just 444 miles (715 km) on the clock, the specimen showcased above these paragraphs is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! However, the top bid of $30,100 isn’t enough to satisfy the reserve, so we’ll see whether anyone will venture to surpass it before the bidding deadline of December 21.
