One-Mile 1999 Yamaha YZF-R1 Surfaces at Auction Bearing Upgraded Running Gear

We doubt the future owner will actually use this thing as anything other than a garage queen, but who knows?
This 1999 Yamaha YZF-R1 has allegedly spent its whole life as a display bike at a dealership, and it reads just one mile (1.6 kilometers) on the clock. In addition, you’ll find an abundance of higher-spec components making up the bike’s running gear, including titanium nitride-coated Ohlins forks, Sunstar brake discs, and Brembo calipers.
A carbon fiber fender replaces the stock item at the front, while the rear end is kept free of any clutter by a slender tail tidy. What makes the R1 go is a liquid-cooled 998cc four-banger with 20 valves, dual overhead camshafts, and a compression ratio of 11.8:1. Upon reaching the 10k-rpm mark, the carbureted power source is capable of spawning up to 150 horses at the crank.
In the region of 8,500 revs per minute, the Japanese rocket ship gets pushed forward by 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of torque. The oomph is fed to a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel through a drive chain. Ultimately, this whole procedure can lead to low tens on the quarter-mile and a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
To hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, the ‘99 MY YZF-R1 will require just under three seconds – thanks in part to its modest 386-pound (175 kg) dry weight. The motorcycle employs a twin-spar aluminum frame and a 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank, while its wheelbase measures 1,395 mm (54.9 inches). Now, let’s cut to the chase, shall we?
Were you to have a quick look at the listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions right now, you’d find that Yamaha’s predator is waiting to change hands as we speak! The top bid of 6,600 bones doesn’t quite meet the reserve price demanded by the seller, but you’ve got until December 23 to make a better offer in case you’re interested.
