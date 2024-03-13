Rare 2014 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Hits the Used Car Market Boasting Numerous Mods

By any standards, the R35 generation Nissan GT-R is an old product. The model has been around since late 2007 when production started in Japan and has been constantly refined over the years.
Rumor has it the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun will send it off sometime this week, presumably with a limited edition 2025 model, which should feature a few exclusive touches and launch in 1,500 copies worldwide, out of which 300 are expected to be Nismos.
Its successor is probably a few years away, and chances are it might go down the electric route. However, you don't have to wait for Nissan to launch it, as the R35 is still a highly capable machine despite being outperformed by modern supercars. Also, if you know where to look, your next used GT-R could give blue-blooded exotics a real run for their money.
Case in point, meet one special example: the 2014 Nissan GT-R Track Edition. Introduced over eleven years ago, only 150 units are estimated to have been aimed at the US market, all of them featuring tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, refined aero, and a few touches inside. The 3.8L twin-turbo V6 was good for 545 horsepower back then.
The Nissan GT-R rides on new wheels with titanium beadlock bolts, features a Nardo Gray wrap on top of the original black paint, and has a few other modifications on the outside, too. The black and blue interior looks almost as good as it did when it rolled off the line, so this vehicle has been properly maintained over the years. The latest oil change was performed some 50 miles (80 km) ago, and at the time of cataloging, it had 57,468 miles (92,486 km) on the odo.
If you are still here, then you must be craving for the most important piece of information surrounding this special Nissan GT-R Track Edition, and that is the asking price. The Garage Kept Motors listing, which you can access here, reveals that you can make it yours if you're willing to cough up $139,900. That's more than the MSRP of a 2024 GT-R, which is set at $121,090, but given the multitude of modifications, it should be able to eat every stock example out there for breakfast.
Curious how much this one has on tap? So are we, and while there is no official answer, we can tell you that the V6 motor has been heavily modified. It has new pistons with race coating, rods, valve guides, a balanced crank, upgraded turbos, a reinforced transmission to cope with the extra oomph, and many others that you can read about in the ad we'll link towards the end of this story.
