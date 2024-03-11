autoevolution
 

Rumor: 2025 Nissan GT-R Will Be R35 Generation's Last Hurrah

As far as performance-oriented vehicles are concerned, nothing can match the sheer age of the R35. Deliveries for the Japanese market kicked off in December 2007, meaning that Nissan's halo model is 16 going on 17 years old. Insane, isn't it?
One has to wonder if Nissan actually has an R36 lined up for debut by 2030, and one has to wonder if the Yokohama-based automaker will use an evolution of its front-midship architecture rather than a completely new rear-biased platform. The FM architecture premiered in the V35-series Nissan Skyline back in 2001, whereas the FM-derived PM architecture is exclusive to the R35 Nissan GT-R.

According to MAGX, the R35 will be – allegedly – discontinued after the 2025 model year. The cited publication further states that dealers were informed of many parts that will no longer be able to be manufactured, whatever that's supposed to mean.

As with every rumor coming from a Japanese motoring publication, take it with a sizeable grain of salt. Looking at the bigger picture, remember that Nissan's fastest and quickest series-production car emits a lot of carbon dioxide. As if prohibitive regulations weren't bad enough for the R35, the GT-R was discontinued in Europe and the UK in the spring of 2022 due to drive-by noise regulations.

That's not all, though, because Nissan barely moves the R35 in lucrative markets. Over in the US, for example, a meager 390 examples of the breed were sold last year. With Porsche selling more Neunelfers, including 911s that cost way more than the GT-R NISMO, you know that something has gotta give.

Nissan's domestic market website reads that Nissan has temporarily stopped accepting orders for the 2024 model, which marks the R35's third facelift. According to the Japanese manufacturer, the R35 for Japan has reached the planned sales volume.

Emphasis on Japan. The 2024 GT-R is available to configure states at press time, and retailers currently have plenty of 2024s waiting to be sold. On March 14, the Japanese automaker is reportedly going to confirm the imminent canning of the R35 with a special run of 1,500 units, of which 300 will be NISMOs.

MAGX couldn't be bothered to explain whether it's referring to the Japanese market exclusively or worldwide availability. Based on the poor demand for R35s, the cited publication likely refers to worldwide availability. In any case, we'll find out what's what from the automaker on March 14.

Regarding the long-awaited R36, it appears that Nissan will take inspiration from the 1,341-horsepower Nissan Hyper Force concept shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. Its circular taillamps and blurred GT-R badge up front certainly pour gasoline on the proverbial fire, and Nissan program design director Giovanny Arroba has alluded to a completely electric GT-R as well.
