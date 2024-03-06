Nissan Recalls 2023 – 2024 Models Over Driver's Airbag Inflator That May Absorb Moisture

Just over 350 units of 2023 to 2024 Nissan sedans, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks were produced with driver's airbag modules containing potentially defective inflators. The suspect airbag inflators may allow moisture to enter due to misaligned gaskets.
The document attached below lists nine part numbers for the airbag modules in question, all of them supplied by Daicel Safety Systems Americas of Mesa, Arizona. As per the cited report, a Daicel technician identified a misaligned gasket on October 13, 2023. Nissan was promptly informed of said condition, with the Japanese automaker identifying 21 suspect parts in the first instance.
Not long after, Nissan's North American division conducted a yard audit, identifying a further 26 iffy airbag inflators that were installed in a variety of vehicles. All of them were repaired prior to delivery. Nissan conducted multiple tests without one or both gaskets, determining no impact on inflator performance. However, long-term exposure to moisture has an adverse effect on the propellant.
A change of pressure in the airbag inflator will impact deployment performance, increasing the risk of injury to the driver. It should come as no surprise that dealers nationwide were instructed to replace the driver airbag module with a properly manufactured assembly, an operation that should take less than an hour. Of course, affected customers don't have to pay a single cent for said remedy.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail beginning April 10, 2024. The easiest way of determining whether your Nissan is recalled or not is to enter the 17-character VIN on the automaker's website. Of the 351 vehicles included in this recall, one is a 2024 model year Titan pickup truck.
Production dates for the aforementioned sedans, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks range from July 17, 2023 to October 13, 2023. At the moment of reporting, the Versa is Nissan's most affordable automobile for model year 2024, with prices kicking off at $16,390 sans destination charge.
The Sentra, however, sold much better, moving 109,195 units in 2023 compared to 24,807 for the Versa. The Rogue clocked 271,458 deliveries, and the Titan ended 2023 with 19,189 deliveries to its name. The mid-size crossover and full-size truck start at $28,010 and $46,040, respectively.
Nissan doesn't have a successor lined up, but word on the street is that a Frontier-sized EV is under development. With Nissan preparing to welcome two new electric sedans in 2026, it's very plausible that a zero-emission truck will materialize in the coming years.
The population further comprises a single 2024 Frontier, seven units of the 2023 to 2024 model year Infiniti QX50, 19 examples of the 2023 – 2024 Versa, 22 units of the 2024 QX60, 23 units of the 2023 to 2024 Kicks, 43 Sentras produced for 2023 and 2024, 50 examples of the 2024 Pathfinder, and 185 units of the 2023 model year Rogue. As a brief refresher, Rogue is Nissan's best-selling product in the United States of America, whereas 2024 is the final model year of the poor-selling Titan.
