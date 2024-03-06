The fine and often eccentric folks of Glasgow and Edinburgh need quite a large fleet of busses to whisk their citizens from place to place. For as long as there've been inter-city busses in Scotland, diesel power was the be-all-end-all, but not anymore. With the help of Vitol Behind, a world-class leader in energy production, the VEV series of all-electric city buses just got its first Scottish customer through the Shuttle Busses company based in Kilwinning, southwest of Glasgow.
Through Shuttle Busses' company drive to lower its carbon footprint by at least 34,000 kg (74,957.16 lbs) year to year, introducing VEV electric city busses to its current fleet of 50-plus vehicles can only be a positive. Through Shuttle Busses' collaboration with Vitol, the corporate owners of VEV busses, the company has now begun the long, arduous process of phasing out its rolling stock of diesel buses over the course of the rest of the decade. In that time, Vitol's VEV-IQ fast charging network will help ensure the fleet stays charged and spends a bare minimum of time juicing up.
Although subject to the same planning permissions as any other British public works project, the eco-friendly nature of Vitol's vision leads to a healthy level of hope that the project passes with all the appropriate paperwork at hand. For a scrappy bus company with 70 employees strong, the added refinement of an all-electric bus without any noxious exhaust fumes makes for a tempting proposition for the company's drivers and maintinance workers. All the while, Vitol's managed to secure a healthy $2 billion in investment capital from renewable energy projects worldwide, of which the VEV bus fleet is a vital cog in a much larger machine.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with forward-thinking companies like Shuttle Buses to support their transition to a fully electric fleet. This project highlights the value in an integrated e-fleet solution, from charging infrastructure to renewable energy and intelligent management software," said Mike Nakrani, the proud CEO of VEV, whose deal with Shuttle Busses is among the most notable accomplishments during his current tenure with the company. "We are committed to helping fleets make the transition to electric smooth, smart and sustainable and look forward to supporting Shuttle Buses’ decarbonisation goals further with solar power generation and battery storage."
Meanwhile, this sentiment is shared by Shuttle Busses' managing director, Ross Granger, who was integral to the deal. "VEV understood our environmental and business goals and offered a turnkey solution to support the electrification of our bus fleet. We’re looking at potentially opening up our charging infrastructure to other fleets, and the VEV-IQ platform will be critical to this." Check the official press release down below if you want to learn more.
