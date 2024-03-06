VEV's All-New Fleet of Busses are an EV Powerhouse, Ready to Enter Service in Scotland

The fine and often eccentric folks of Glasgow and Edinburgh need quite a large fleet of busses to whisk their citizens from place to place. For as long as there've been inter-city busses in Scotland, diesel power was the be-all-end-all, but not anymore. With the help of Vitol Behind, a world-class leader in energy production, the VEV series of all-electric city buses just got its first Scottish customer through the Shuttle Busses company based in Kilwinning, southwest of Glasgow.

7 photos Photo: VEV