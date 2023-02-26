Rare 1969 Ford Torino Talladega Has a Unique Feature Purists Will Probably Hate

There's still an ongoing debate as to which decade gave us the coolest American cars, but when it comes to performance vehicles, it's the 1960s that stand out. That's when the Big Three engaged in a full-scale war in both NASCAR and drag racing and all that fighting resulted in a long list of wild production models.
There are way too many to mention here, but you can check out my "10 Barely-Legal Sleepers That Shook the Muscle Car World" list for a few spectacular drag-spec machines. However, I'm here to talk about a car developed for NASCAR duty. No, it's not the super-wild 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona or the 1970 Plymouth Superbird, but the car that prompted Mopar to develop its "winged warriors." I'm talking about the 1969 Ford Torino Talladega.
Born in early 1969, the Talladega was essentially a more aerodynamic version of the Torino. Developed to help Ford defend the title it had won in 1968, the Talladega got a sleeker front section with a flush-mounted grille and reshaped rocker panels compared to its predecessor. These features reduced the coupe's wind resistance and lowered its center of gravity, which resulted in higher top speeds on superspeedways.
The redesign proved successful. The Talladega dominated the 1969 season, helping Ford win both the NASCAR and ARCA Manufacturers' Championship. David Pearson and Benny Parsons topped the drivers' standings in their respective series. But before the race-spec Talladega hit the track to obliterate the Dodge Charger 500, Ford sent a production model into showrooms. Because that's what NASCAR ruled dictated at the time.
Ford needed 500 units to homologate the Talladega for racing duty, but the company eventually built 750 cars. This number includes all prototypes, test cars, and a special version created for company president Semon Knudsen.
Royal Maroon, and Presidential Blue.
Unlike the NASCAR-spec Talladega, which was raced using 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) FE side-oiler and 429-cubic-inch Boss engines, the production model was fitted with the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8. Introduced in 1968, the mill was shared with the Mustang, Fairlane, and Shelby GT500KR, as well as Mercury models like the Cougar and Cyclone. Speaking of which, Mercury got its own version of the Torino Talladega in the Cyclone Spoiler II.
While not as wild-looking and powerful as the Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird, the Torino Talladega is a very desirable "aero car" nowadays. It's also much rarer than the official production number suggests since many of them were raced and wrecked back in the day. To the point where you'd have to be very lucky to "meet" one in the metal. The blue example you see here is one of those rare units that survived for more than 50 years.
Spotted at the 2023 World of Wheels show, this Talladega was obviously restored at some point but it remained highly original. But look close enough and you'll notice that the blue paint is a bit lighter than the Presidential Blue that Ford used on these cars. That's right, this Talladega was refinished in a different shade of blue. Yup, it has "sacrilege" written all over it.
restored in a different color, a decision that's likely to anger die-hard Talladega fans, but at least it's a lighter version of the car's factory color and not a different hue altogether. And it's something that can be fixed in the future.
Now I know that restoring a classic to its original specifications makes a big difference when it comes to rare muscle cars, but this mistake has a positive side too. Born as one of 201 cars painted in Presidential Blue (the rarest of the three factory colors), this Talladega is now unique.
And it's not just the paint that sets it apart. The owner also replaced the standard dash lights with LEDs, which are brighter than stock, and added an aftermarket cruise control system.
The owner point out that these mods were made without damaging the car, so both upgrades are reversible. All told, this Talladega needs only a couple of changes and a repaint to become an original-spec classic.
It's definitely worth a look and you can enjoy a detailed walkaround in the video below. You'll also hear the mighty 428 Cobra Jet running from the 10-minute mark, so go ahead and crank up the volume before you hit play. Also, let me know if this Talladega should be repainted President Blue or kept as is and enjoyed for years to come.
Born in early 1969, the Talladega was essentially a more aerodynamic version of the Torino. Developed to help Ford defend the title it had won in 1968, the Talladega got a sleeker front section with a flush-mounted grille and reshaped rocker panels compared to its predecessor. These features reduced the coupe's wind resistance and lowered its center of gravity, which resulted in higher top speeds on superspeedways.
The redesign proved successful. The Talladega dominated the 1969 season, helping Ford win both the NASCAR and ARCA Manufacturers' Championship. David Pearson and Benny Parsons topped the drivers' standings in their respective series. But before the race-spec Talladega hit the track to obliterate the Dodge Charger 500, Ford sent a production model into showrooms. Because that's what NASCAR ruled dictated at the time.
Ford needed 500 units to homologate the Talladega for racing duty, but the company eventually built 750 cars. This number includes all prototypes, test cars, and a special version created for company president Semon Knudsen.
Royal Maroon, and Presidential Blue.
Unlike the NASCAR-spec Talladega, which was raced using 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) FE side-oiler and 429-cubic-inch Boss engines, the production model was fitted with the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8. Introduced in 1968, the mill was shared with the Mustang, Fairlane, and Shelby GT500KR, as well as Mercury models like the Cougar and Cyclone. Speaking of which, Mercury got its own version of the Torino Talladega in the Cyclone Spoiler II.
While not as wild-looking and powerful as the Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird, the Torino Talladega is a very desirable "aero car" nowadays. It's also much rarer than the official production number suggests since many of them were raced and wrecked back in the day. To the point where you'd have to be very lucky to "meet" one in the metal. The blue example you see here is one of those rare units that survived for more than 50 years.
Spotted at the 2023 World of Wheels show, this Talladega was obviously restored at some point but it remained highly original. But look close enough and you'll notice that the blue paint is a bit lighter than the Presidential Blue that Ford used on these cars. That's right, this Talladega was refinished in a different shade of blue. Yup, it has "sacrilege" written all over it.
restored in a different color, a decision that's likely to anger die-hard Talladega fans, but at least it's a lighter version of the car's factory color and not a different hue altogether. And it's something that can be fixed in the future.
Now I know that restoring a classic to its original specifications makes a big difference when it comes to rare muscle cars, but this mistake has a positive side too. Born as one of 201 cars painted in Presidential Blue (the rarest of the three factory colors), this Talladega is now unique.
And it's not just the paint that sets it apart. The owner also replaced the standard dash lights with LEDs, which are brighter than stock, and added an aftermarket cruise control system.
The owner point out that these mods were made without damaging the car, so both upgrades are reversible. All told, this Talladega needs only a couple of changes and a repaint to become an original-spec classic.
It's definitely worth a look and you can enjoy a detailed walkaround in the video below. You'll also hear the mighty 428 Cobra Jet running from the 10-minute mark, so go ahead and crank up the volume before you hit play. Also, let me know if this Talladega should be repainted President Blue or kept as is and enjoyed for years to come.