1969 Ford Torino Talladega Track Beast on the Block for the Second Time in Six Months

In October last year, the Mecum auction in Las Vegas was where someone tried to sell a very rare (in more ways than one, as we'll see below) and somewhat famous 1969 Ford Torino Talledega. As far as we can see, the car failed to sell back then, and it will be up for grabs again later this month, at the hands of the same auction house, this time in Glendale, Arizona.

14 photos