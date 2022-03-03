1969 Ford Torino Talladega Track Beast on the Block for the Second Time in Six Months

In October last year, the Mecum auction in Las Vegas was where someone tried to sell a very rare (in more ways than one, as we'll see below) and somewhat famous 1969 Ford Torino Talledega. As far as we can see, the car failed to sell back then, and it will be up for grabs again later this month, at the hands of the same auction house, this time in Glendale, Arizona.
The model is part of the very limited run (around 750 units) of Talladegas Ford made back in 1969, but unlike many of the others, it has some unique features to it. One of the most important must be the presence of signatures of some of the American auto and racing industry's greatest names: Jack Roush, Junior Johnson, Bill Holbrook, Henry Ford III, David Pearson, and Cale Yarborough, among others (there are 17 signatures in all).
The car wears a tribute livery to late NASCAR driver Benny Parsons and comes with the magnesium valve covers Parsons used on his own race car back in his racing days. Also, Carroll Shelby's American Racing Museum had this Torino Talladega take part in the Dyno Wars (one of six cars to do so), where it reached speeds of 228 mph (367 kph).
Mechanically, the Ford is a true beast. It packs the NASCAR-bred Boss 429ci engine, tied to a manual transmission, and capable of delivering 870 hp and 809 lb-ft of torque.
The car’s racing history includes tracks like Talladega (where at one point it was part of the NASCAR parade lap), Atlanta, Willow Springs, and after it retired, it was displayed at Parsons' Estate and Winery.
Just like back in October, the 1969 Ford Torino Talladega is going with reserve, but we are not being told how much that is.
The car wears a tribute livery to late NASCAR driver Benny Parsons and comes with the magnesium valve covers Parsons used on his own race car back in his racing days. Also, Carroll Shelby's American Racing Museum had this Torino Talladega take part in the Dyno Wars (one of six cars to do so), where it reached speeds of 228 mph (367 kph).
Mechanically, the Ford is a true beast. It packs the NASCAR-bred Boss 429ci engine, tied to a manual transmission, and capable of delivering 870 hp and 809 lb-ft of torque.
The car’s racing history includes tracks like Talladega (where at one point it was part of the NASCAR parade lap), Atlanta, Willow Springs, and after it retired, it was displayed at Parsons' Estate and Winery.
Just like back in October, the 1969 Ford Torino Talladega is going with reserve, but we are not being told how much that is.