Raptor Yacht Unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show - Anything but Prehistoric

One of the designs comes from H2 Yacht Design out of the UK. Even though it isn’t a new design from the house, it is one that is worth mentioning as it’s very in tune with current trends.
It’s known as the Raptor. Simple. Killer. It looks like it cuts through water like a knife through butter. But unlike other yacht concepts we’ve seen, this one looks like it’s ready to be built.
The Raptor has a 344-foot (105m) hull. It may seem larger than other vessels seen on our waters, but ships this size exist. A neat option the designers reserved for a would-be client is a hull extension by up to 49 feet (15m).
Now, about what sort of materials would be used in the Raptors construction, we have absolutely no info. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Nothing on hull materials, nothing on what sort of superstructure, or even what sort of flooring or lighting. We don’t even know how many actual decks are included; except the ones we see above the hull. But the design does hold true to known yachts with a white hull, black glass, and wooden flooring on the exterior decks
The upper four decks include a full 270-degree view of your surroundings, while parts of the superstructure hang overhead to create a feeling of intimacy and to offer some shade. The use of classic tinted glass offers both visibility and privacy.
On the main deck, towards the bow of the ship, we can find a jacuzzi and one of the two helipads aboard the ship. Yeah, just in case you have two helicopters lying around. The second helipad is located at the rear of one of the observational decks.
customization. But they do offer a number of visible options for inspiration. For one of the bedroom options the designers include marble flooring and walls. While the use of polished metals is used to reflect and disperse light throughout the room. Small LED accents for lighting is also used.
One of the lobbies or lounging areas aboard the ship includes heavy use of white leathers and marble which are offset with brown leather and wooden tables. Lighting is provided both by natural means through windows, or LED strips lining the edges of the wall. Open spaces that offer inter-level interactions are further connected with stairs and elevators.
Everything else however is open to your imagination. You could include a nightclub, a spa area, even an indoor racket-ball court can fit in this luxury concept.
Maybe the beauty in seeing a yacht concept isn’t that it can take you underwater or that it has its own blimp. The real beauty comes from seeing a vessel like this which incorporates achievable designs. You know, something palpable-ish.
