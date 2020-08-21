2020 Gives Us a New “Escalade” Design. Not the Car, but Rather a Luxury Yacht

So far, it’s the freshest concept for 2020 and even includes an all new hull design. From the mind of Baran Kalin, this design is known as a Trimonoran hull and is supposed to offer a higher stability and safety. An extra perk of the design is less draft and plenty of deck space to include as much luxury as you would like.
Since the hull design is so important, we’ve got to mention a few more things. It’s considered the engineering marvel of Jelle Bilkert for Anwigema of the Netherlands. After years of research, the design has become not only an improvement on existing hull design but has rather sparked a whole new class of craft. Somehow seeing the vessel from the front, we get the impression of an old Roman boat, but where the oars have been replaced with actual hull.
Being a smaller 82 ft (25 m) vessel, the layout of the decks isn't too complicated. The top deck includes the controls, a couple of bar-like tables, and full of lounge pads .Because this top deck isn’t covered in any way, we are offered a full panoramic view of the surrounding waters. But it can also offer you this setting from within the jacuzzi, also located on this deck. And oh yeah, the floor to this jacuzzi is transparent.
Thanks to a 30% increase in space than traditional monohull design, the interior space really offered a wonderful playground for interior designer Celia Sawyer. If you think you’re not familiar with her work, think again. You've probably seen her work in some of the most expensive homes in the world, be they in movies, press, or some tour of Hollywood you may have been on.
This interior is set in mostly white as the base tone for the main lounge and accented using black marble and a diverse number of metals. The floor ceiling of this space is composed of a giant mirror that helps give an even more spacious effect. Seating for six is offered by an Alcantara covered couch and two lazy boys. Here we’ll also find an interior dining set for all six.
The Escalade includes a total four luxury cabins with personal bathrooms and a crew area large enough for only two members. So this time around the crew will only be making sure the vessel is safely managed while on waters. The rest is up to you. At best I recommend your purchase food before getting aboard as absolutely no mention of a kitchen is made.
There is space, however, for a couple of jet skis and a tender. But no mention of a helipad or anything like that. Honestly, I don’t even feel it needs anything like that. With a top speed of 42 knots and the level of luxury it includes, it’s pimpin' enough.
