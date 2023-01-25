Rapper YG Poses With a Ferrari Again But a Classic This Time, the F355

A lot of people who own Ferraris use them to highlight their wealth and status online and rapper YG is no different. But, although he's the owner of an F8 Tributo, he just posed with a classic Ferrari, the F355.
Although the F8 Tributo, which is part of the Maranello brand’s current lineup, is a powerful, exotic supercar, there are a lot of people flaunting them on social media. So, for his latest post, rapper YG chose a different Ferrari, the F355 Berlinetta.
The supercar in question, which Ferrari unveiled in March 1994 at the Geneva Motor Show, comes with a black exterior. It doesn’t ride on the official stock wheels anymore but rolls on Y-shaped silver aftermarket wheels from Rotiform.
Unless there are two exact models of the Ferrari F355 Berlinetta riding on the same wheels and has the same brown interior, the vehicle in YG’s picture received the TUF-R model with black center caps with the brand's name on them. The sports car also features a modified air suspension from Prazis and Brembo yellow brakes.
According to one of the commenters, the classic does not belong to YG himself, but to someone who is linked to the Rotiform wheelmaker, but we couldn't verify the claim.
Replacing the 348 line, the F355 had a steel monocoque similar to its predecessor, but with more power. It came with a 3.5.-liter V8 engine with five valves per cylinder. That meant the power unit was able to put out as much as 374 horsepower or 380 ps at 8,250 revs per minute, with a maximum torque of 268 lb-ft (363 Nm), all of that sent to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
As to its performance, the sports car needed less than five seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), just 4.7 seconds to be exact, on its way to a top speed of 183 mph (295 kph). The end of the F355 line came in 1999 after 11,273 units, when Ferrari unveiled the 360 Modena at the Geneva Motor Show.
Rapper YG, which is short for Young Gangsta, is no stranger to powerful rides. YG, whose birth name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, owns a Lamborghini Aventador and a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The latter was his most recent addition, purchased in March 2022 for his 32nd birthday. Initially coming with a yellow exterior, months later, the rapper debuted the same supercar with a black exterior, maintaining the silver wheels and yellow brake calipers.
But sometimes, a little change is nice, and the classic Ferrari F355 certainly is a step away from the cars he shows on his social media profile. And he doesn’t even have to own it to look cool.
