Rapper 6ix9ine Surprises His Family With a Lambo Urus and Dodge Durango

Rapper 6ix9ine played Santa Claus for his family this Christmas, surprising his mother, who doesn’t drive, with a Lambo Urus and a Dodge Durango for his brother.
Christmas has just passed, and some celebrities decided to do nice things and surprised their families or significant others with luxurious, expensive gifts. And rapper 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, didn’t fail to show his appreciation for his family. And surprised them with new whips.
In a video uploaded on his Instagram Stories, the rapper shared a look at how he surprised his family with the expensive gifts. One of them was a black Lamborghini Urus, which he got for his mom.
At the beginning of the video, he leads his blindfolded mom to the driveway as the black super-SUV pulls up with a red bow on the hood. His mom was visibly thrilled about her gift, although she surely didn’t know just how expensive and popular the Urus is. She said it was really “beautiful” and “nice,” and immediately hopped behind the wheel.
6ix9ine explained that his 60-year-old mother doesn't drive, but she "wants a car so bad." So, like a good son, he complied and surprised her with the Lambo.
The Urus is currently the only SUV in Lamborghini's lineup and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood. The power mill sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to both axles with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It's one of the most popular SUVs for celebrities and other high-profile names, and it's also very fast. The brand claims it can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). But since 6ix9ine's mom doesn't drive, it's fair to assume she will enjoy the SUV from the passenger seat or the backseat at a reasonable speed.
In the second slide of the series, he had yet another car coming in, but this one was even more furious than the Urus, a Dodge Durango SRT 392. This one wasn’t for his mother, obviously, but reserved for his brother, Oscar. And he was obviously thrilled about the new whip.
The Durango SRT 392 comes with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine capable of 475 horsepower (482 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. It can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in about 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
Besides showing off the expensive gifts for his family, 6ix9ine didn't miss the opportunity to treat his followers to a glimpse of his own cars. Among them were a Rolls-Royce Wraith, his own Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, his color-splattered Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a black Bentley Continental GT Convertible, a black Ferrari that seems to be the 458 Italia, and a black Range Rover.
