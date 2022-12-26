North American Talent Cup Opens Doors for Young Riders Looking to Make Their Way to MotoGP

There are several ways in which you can end up competing at MotoGP. One thing’s for sure: you have to start really young. For instance, both famous riders, Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi, began to ride around the age of three. If you’re looking to get your kid into this motorsport, the North American Talent Cup (NATC) is part of the official Road to MotoGP project. NATC announced that prospective racers can apply for the 2023 season.

