North American Talent Cup Opens Doors for Young Riders Looking to Make Their Way to MotoGP

There are several ways in which you can end up competing at MotoGP. One thing’s for sure: you have to start really young. For instance, both famous riders, Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi, began to ride around the age of three. If you’re looking to get your kid into this motorsport, the North American Talent Cup (NATC) is part of the official Road to MotoGP project. NATC announced that prospective racers can apply for the 2023 season.
Millions of little boys worldwide are awed by racing and some even dream of becoming the next World Motor Racing Champion in one field or the other. For most, it’s just a phase, but a select few actually embark on this journey. And it’s a long one, with many steps to follow, such as joining a Racing academy, getting your racing license, and then succeeding in local championships. Then, if everything is going right, you can start moving up to national championships and then to other classes, such as Moto3 or Moto2.
The NATC acts as a stepping stone for young riders, running alongside MotoGP and MotoAmerica at select events. It’s a one-make spec-series of teams and riders, and it was built with the successful European Talent Cup as a blueprint. It had its inaugural season this year, and it’s designed to create close competition cost-effectively.
Seven rounds will make up the 2023 race calendar, and all races will take place within the continental United States. In 2023, 22 entrants will compete on the NATC grid. Riders must be born between January 1, 2004, and February 28, 2009 – that means they must be 14 years of age before the first round. Moreover, all nationalities can apply, but the NATC wishes to find talent across North America.
You can apply as an individual. However, participants must choose a team name and have a team manager who will represent the individual and serve as the main contact with the organization. Moreover, you’ll also need at least one mechanic and, of course, a legal guardian; we’re talking about kids, after all. You can ask a family member or acquaintance to be your mechanic.
The competitors will be riding on an Aprilia RS250 SP2 – the machine was produced in a collaboration between Aprilia and Ohvale, a distributor of MiniGP bikes that act as training tools. Even though it’s fresh, the NATC has already delivered results – its alumni have gone on to be selected for the Red Bull Rookies Cup, and some riders have even been welcomed into national race teams.
Registrations for the 2023 NATC season are open until January 31, 2023. So, if you’re looking to help your kid make his way into MotoGP and, who knows, become the next MotoGP star at some point, take a look at the NATC and consider signing him up.
The NATC acts as a stepping stone for young riders, running alongside MotoGP and MotoAmerica at select events. It’s a one-make spec-series of teams and riders, and it was built with the successful European Talent Cup as a blueprint. It had its inaugural season this year, and it’s designed to create close competition cost-effectively.
Seven rounds will make up the 2023 race calendar, and all races will take place within the continental United States. In 2023, 22 entrants will compete on the NATC grid. Riders must be born between January 1, 2004, and February 28, 2009 – that means they must be 14 years of age before the first round. Moreover, all nationalities can apply, but the NATC wishes to find talent across North America.
You can apply as an individual. However, participants must choose a team name and have a team manager who will represent the individual and serve as the main contact with the organization. Moreover, you’ll also need at least one mechanic and, of course, a legal guardian; we’re talking about kids, after all. You can ask a family member or acquaintance to be your mechanic.
The competitors will be riding on an Aprilia RS250 SP2 – the machine was produced in a collaboration between Aprilia and Ohvale, a distributor of MiniGP bikes that act as training tools. Even though it’s fresh, the NATC has already delivered results – its alumni have gone on to be selected for the Red Bull Rookies Cup, and some riders have even been welcomed into national race teams.
Registrations for the 2023 NATC season are open until January 31, 2023. So, if you’re looking to help your kid make his way into MotoGP and, who knows, become the next MotoGP star at some point, take a look at the NATC and consider signing him up.