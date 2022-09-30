MotoGP Will Race in India Come 2023 at ex-F1 Track, the Buddh International Circuit

India will be featured on the MotoGP calendar in 2023, with a scheduled race at the Buddh International Circuit, once home of the country’s Formula 1 Grand Prix (2011-2013). A full provisional calendar for MotoGP in 2023 is expected to be announced soon.
With a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads, India is a strong candidate for hosting MotoGP. Nearly 75% of vehicles used daily on Indian roads have two wheels instead of four.
The Buddh International Circuit is located in Uttar Pradesh (south of New Delhi), and together with the Sokol Circuit in Kazakhstan, the venue will give MotoGP’s presence in Asia a massive boost. Aside from India and Kazakhstan, MotoGP will also race in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Qatar next year.
“We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar,” said Dorna Sports CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta. “We have a lot of fans in India, and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them.”
“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.”
As previously stated, F1 used to race at Buddh too. However, in 2014, the Indian GP was scrapped due to financial and organizational reasons.
The 2023 MotoGP season is expected to start on March 26 in Portugal, seen as how the regular season-opener in Losail, Qatar, had to be pushed back, as the venue is being upgraded for F1’s return next year.
With four races to go in this year’s MotoGP championship, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo holds a slim 18-point lead over Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.
