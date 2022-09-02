Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo Says He Needs to Make “Strange Overtakes” Against Ducati

You can’t help but wonder how Fabio Quartararo does what he does in MotoGP despite riding a motorcycle that, let’s face it, looks competitive only under his control. Compared to Ducati, the 2022 Yamaha M1 is down on horsepower, which means the reigning world champion needs to empty his bag of tricks whenever he’s on the track.
Back in Austria, Quartararo couldn’t quite match Francesco Bagnaia’s pace (a Ducati rider). Also, a circuit like the Red Bull Ring is “perfect” for exposing Yamaha’s power deficit.
Afterwards, the French rider admitted to being forced into riding differently when fighting against Ducati riders on the track, reports Motorsport.
“Of course, Austria was tough because when you are around [Ducati riders], I would say they all have – not the same bikes – but really similar bikes,” said Quartararo.
“So, how they manage in the acceleration and power, they are really similar, and I had to make a totally different riding style compared to them. It’s really difficult to make an overtake. I cannot sometimes make the corner speed I am used to making when I am alone. So, I have to try some strange overtakes, but of course, we are able to stay with them.”
One factor worth considering in the title fight is how Ducati has eight bikes on the grid, which means they could easily play a strategic game in trying to help Bagnaia fight for the title.
When asked if this was a concern to him, Quartararo stated: “I’ve seen some cool memes about that, most of all because in Austria it was pretty special. I was always in between, but I have many riders.”
“Of course, they have almost half the grid with their bikes [Ducatis], of course they have many good riders. But [Aprilia rider] Aleix [Espargaro] is going fast in all the circuits, so it’s not always Ducati. In Austria, I would not say it was fun, but there were many Ducatis around me.”
Despite a straight-line disadvantage, Quartararo leads the standings by 32 points.
Afterwards, the French rider admitted to being forced into riding differently when fighting against Ducati riders on the track, reports Motorsport.
“Of course, Austria was tough because when you are around [Ducati riders], I would say they all have – not the same bikes – but really similar bikes,” said Quartararo.
“So, how they manage in the acceleration and power, they are really similar, and I had to make a totally different riding style compared to them. It’s really difficult to make an overtake. I cannot sometimes make the corner speed I am used to making when I am alone. So, I have to try some strange overtakes, but of course, we are able to stay with them.”
One factor worth considering in the title fight is how Ducati has eight bikes on the grid, which means they could easily play a strategic game in trying to help Bagnaia fight for the title.
When asked if this was a concern to him, Quartararo stated: “I’ve seen some cool memes about that, most of all because in Austria it was pretty special. I was always in between, but I have many riders.”
“Of course, they have almost half the grid with their bikes [Ducatis], of course they have many good riders. But [Aprilia rider] Aleix [Espargaro] is going fast in all the circuits, so it’s not always Ducati. In Austria, I would not say it was fun, but there were many Ducatis around me.”
Despite a straight-line disadvantage, Quartararo leads the standings by 32 points.