Zero-Mile 2009 Aprilia RSV4 Was the First of Its Kind on U.S. Soil, Needs a New Home

We like to think someone will eventually put this Italian marvel to good use, but it’s more likely that it’ll continue being a garage queen.
Aside from being an absolute rocket ship, this 2009 Aprilia RSV4 is made even more alluring by a couple of special traits. First, the motorcycle has never been ridden or started, and its gauge cluster still wears the protective plastic film which came from the factory. Secondly, a quick look at the creature’s VIN will reveal that it’s the very first unit produced for the United States.
Hugged by the RSV4’s aluminum twin-spar frame is a liquid-cooled 998cc V4 power source with ride-by-wire throttle bodies, Weber-Marelli EFI technology, and two injectors per cylinder. At 12,500 rpm, this sixteen-valve DOHC juggernaut is capable of delivering up to 180 hp, while a fierce torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be summoned at about 10,000 spins.
The oomph is transmitted to the rear wheel by a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch, thus enabling Aprilia’s predator to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Additionally, the bike can score low tens on the quarter-mile and continue accelerating toward a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
As for the hardware that makes up its running gear, one may find a pair of 43 mm (1.7-inch) inverted Showa forks handling suspension duties at the front. On the other hand, the RSV4’s rear end is supported by an adjustable remote-reservoir shock absorber from Sachs. Stopping power comes from Brembo calipers pinching dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors up north and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) module down south.
Before any fluids are added, the Italian gladiator will tip the scales at just 395 pounds (179 kg). This unridden 2009 MY RSV4 is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions right now, and bidding will remain open until Friday, December 2. Needless to say, the current bid of around $5k doesn’t even get close to satisfying the reserve.
