Rapid Blue 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on Vossen S21-02 Forged Wheels Oozes Style

EddieX, an accomplished car vlogger and previously a co-host of Parker Nirenstein’s Vehicle Virgins, recently took delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette. Not any ‘Vette, tough, but a Rapid Blue-painted Z06. Rather than the optional $9,995 carbon-fiber wheels, he preferred the standard forged wheels because they wouldn’t stay long on his mean machine.
As you might have guessed by now, EddieX chose Vossen instead. The Miami-based outfit calls the forged wheels in the featured clip and photos the S21-02, and they’re not cheap. Prices kick off at $2,400 per corner, with diameters and widths beginning at 19 and 8.5 inches. The Z06 before your eyes currently flaunts 20- by 10-inch wheels up front and 21- by 13-inch wheels aft, exactly the same dimensions as the bone-stock units.
Finished in brushed light smoke, Vossen’s multi-spoke design is complemented by OEM tires. The rubber boots in question come in the guise of Pilot Sport 4S ZPs rather than the more extreme Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ZPs of the Z07 package. Measuring 275/30 at the front axle and 345/25 out back, these Michelins are more than adequate for daily driving, whereas the Cup 2 R tires are better suited for on-track shenanigans.
The Vossen S21-02 definitely looks the part in this application, doesn’t it? Rather than bling-bling or I’m-a-racecar vibes, this particular design is exotic and purposeful without giving off the wrong impression. The monoblock forged alloys can be had in carbon as well, although you’re probably going to be shocked when you hear the price for a single wheel. More specifically, $5,750 per 20 by 9 inches. The carbon-fiber wheels offered by General Motors on the Z06 are pretty cheap by comparison.
That being said, what makes the C8 Z06 stand out? For starters, the engine bay is home to a flat-plane crankshaft V8 rather than a small block. It’s also naturally aspirated rather than supercharged as the C7 Z06 was, and it further sweetens the deal with a performance-optimized transmission.
Slightly different from the eight-speed transaxle of the Stingray, the dual-clutch box of the Z06 is a very different animal from the torque-converter automatic of the previous generation. But still, you win some and you lose some. In this case, a manual isn’t available. As much as the three-pedal setup speaks to me, yours truly agrees that the take-up rate for manuals isn’t good enough for GM to calibrate one for the midship Corvette.
The pièce de résistance, however, is that high-revving engine. Not only is it the most powerful naturally-aspirated production V8 out there, but the free-breathing LT6 produces 20 more horsepower than the supercharged LT4 of the previous-generation Z06. Oh, and by the way, each LT6 is assembled by hand at the Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, with each powerplant carrying a plaque with the engine builder’s name.
Finished in brushed light smoke, Vossen’s multi-spoke design is complemented by OEM tires. The rubber boots in question come in the guise of Pilot Sport 4S ZPs rather than the more extreme Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ZPs of the Z07 package. Measuring 275/30 at the front axle and 345/25 out back, these Michelins are more than adequate for daily driving, whereas the Cup 2 R tires are better suited for on-track shenanigans.
The Vossen S21-02 definitely looks the part in this application, doesn’t it? Rather than bling-bling or I’m-a-racecar vibes, this particular design is exotic and purposeful without giving off the wrong impression. The monoblock forged alloys can be had in carbon as well, although you’re probably going to be shocked when you hear the price for a single wheel. More specifically, $5,750 per 20 by 9 inches. The carbon-fiber wheels offered by General Motors on the Z06 are pretty cheap by comparison.
That being said, what makes the C8 Z06 stand out? For starters, the engine bay is home to a flat-plane crankshaft V8 rather than a small block. It’s also naturally aspirated rather than supercharged as the C7 Z06 was, and it further sweetens the deal with a performance-optimized transmission.
Slightly different from the eight-speed transaxle of the Stingray, the dual-clutch box of the Z06 is a very different animal from the torque-converter automatic of the previous generation. But still, you win some and you lose some. In this case, a manual isn’t available. As much as the three-pedal setup speaks to me, yours truly agrees that the take-up rate for manuals isn’t good enough for GM to calibrate one for the midship Corvette.
The pièce de résistance, however, is that high-revving engine. Not only is it the most powerful naturally-aspirated production V8 out there, but the free-breathing LT6 produces 20 more horsepower than the supercharged LT4 of the previous-generation Z06. Oh, and by the way, each LT6 is assembled by hand at the Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, with each powerplant carrying a plaque with the engine builder’s name.