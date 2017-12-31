autoevolution
 

Range Rover SVX Renderings Tick All The Right Boxes

Land Rover got the SVX name back in business for the Discovery, which a big deal considering the Defender wore the same badge back in 2008. Design head Gerry McGovern and Jaguar’s head of design Ian Callum both expressed interest in the SVX treatment for more Land Rover and Jaguar products, which means something great is coming our way in 2018.
The question is, would any model in the Range Rover lineup be fit to wear the SVX badge? St. Petersburg-based designer Aksyonov Nikita posed the same question, and through the magic of Photoshop and a steady hand, the Russian pixel artist envisioned three Range Rover models in SVX specification. Still, the Evoque Cabriolet isn’t exactly the best candidate.

As for the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Velar and the majestic Range Rover, you can bet your sweet bippy that the British automaker can pull something off. First of all, the Velar shares the iQ aluminum platform with the F-Pace, with the latter confirmed to get Jaguar’s 5.0-liter supercharged V8 for the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63-rivaling SVR variant.

The Discovery SVX also relies on the 525-horsepower bruiser, and the rest is a matter the beancounters will handle. The Range Rover, on the other hand, is an even better fit for the SVX approach for all the right reasons. And even though the standard Range Rover is utmost capable off the beaten track, can you imagine how good the Range Rover SVX with its revised knuckles and long-travel dampers would be?

There’s no denying Range Rover will do something about it in the coming years, but as it’s the case with the Discovery SVX, it won’t be cheap. First of all, SVX models are assembled by hand at the SVO Technical Center. Then there’s the exquisite materials used inside the cabin and the special touches on the outside, as well as all the additional off-road bits and bobs.

Back on planet Earth, the reality is that there’s not much of a market for an SVX-badged Range Rover. Despite the brand’s inherent off-road capability, extremely few Range Rover customers go off the beaten track. On the flip side, it's best to remember that people with deep pockets can hardly say no to special editions manufactured in limited numbers.
