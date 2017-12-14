Spyshots: 2019 Range Rover Evoque Has Production All-LED Headlights

We've spied the 2019 Range Rover Evoque on multiple occasions so far and now the prototypes have left the early test mule phase behind. This means that, under all the camo, we find the production body of the British crossover.

25 photos



Expect the second generation of the Range Rover Evoque to make its debut late next year, coming to the market as a 2019 model. With the Evoque having managed to convince over 600,000 customers in its six-year market presence, the British automotive producer is willing to keep the overall profile of the car largely unchanged, as visible in these spyshots.Make no mistake, though, the second generation of the crossover will feature plenty of small changes. First of all, the limited cabin space, which is one of the main drawbacks of the current model, will be left behind by a wheelbase extension. Expect an increase of around 20 mm (0.8 inches), which will bring the baby Rangie in line with the Jaguar E-Pace.The roofline will sit slightly higher, meaning that the rear passengers are set to enjoy superior headroom.The obvious styling language update will bring the face of the Evoque cloer to that of the Range Rover Velar . In fact, you can peek through the camouflage to check out the production all-LED headlights of the newcomer.Jaguar Land Rover's now-expanded Ingenium engine lineup means that the Mk 2 Evoque will offer plenty of 2.0-liter turbo options for both gas and diesel lovers.The rumor mill also talks about a PHEV incarnation of the 2019 Evoque, which would fall in line with JLR's range-wide electrification plans. The company plans to hybridize of electrifying 50 percent of its lineup by 2020. We're talking about a mix between an electric motor and a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder motor. The latter's cylinder count would make for a first on a Land Rover vehicle.Expect the second generation of the Range Rover Evoque to make its debut late next year, coming to the market as a 2019 model.