Range Rover Graveyard in the Middle of Nowhere Is Home to Hundreds of Abandoned SUVs

Back in February 2022, I showed you a fairly large junkyard that was packed with abandoned Range Rovers. At the time, I thought it was the largest Range Rover stash out there, but I was wrong. There's an even bigger scrapyard somewhere in Wales, the United Kingdom, that's home to a few hundred old Range Rover and Land Rover SUVs.
I don't know the exact location of this place, but it appears to be in the middle of nowhere and it looks like it's been abandoned. But it's not. There is evidence that someone is looking after these SUVs and uses the property as a scrapyard. There's no backstory to run by either, but whoever owns this huge property amassed a few hundred Land Rover and Range Rover haulers over the years.
It's impossible to tell how many, since the footage doesn't cover the entire hill, but it has to be the largest stash of Range Rovers on this side of a Land Rover factory. I definitely haven't seen so many of them in one place.
And it's spectacular and sad at the same time. Spectacular because it's home to many Range Rovers that still look the part and boast cool color combinations, some of which are actually rare. But it's also sad, because these SUVs aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Many haulers have already been stripped off for parts. While some Range Rovers are missing wheels, bumpers, fenders, and lights, others have been gutted and lost their seats, dashboards, and center consoles. Most of them, however, are still in one piece and look like they could be road-worthy. But they could be in worse shape under the shell or they could be missing vital drivetrain parts.
So what kind of Range Rovers are we talking about? Well, most of them seem to be second and third-generation models. The former was made from 1994 to 2002, while the latter entered production in 2002 and remained in showrooms until 2012. Needless to say, the second-gen Range Rover is a bit more desirable, since it's already a classic, but it's nowhere near as sought-after as the first-gen iteration of the premium SUV.
As for Land Rovers, the scrapyard is home to a few Discovery and Defender models, but I haven't seen any particularly collectible versions. On the other hand, our host did not cover the entire stash, which is scattered along a twisty road for a few good miles.
All told, it's sad to see hundreds of upscale British SUVs sitting all exposed to the elements, but we need to keep in mind that many of these older rigs aren't very desirable right now. And until they become fully-fledged classics, they won't be more than parts donors for siblings that are still on public roads. But it's a breathtaking place to explore, that adds to the gorgeous Welsh scenery.
It's impossible to tell how many, since the footage doesn't cover the entire hill, but it has to be the largest stash of Range Rovers on this side of a Land Rover factory. I definitely haven't seen so many of them in one place.
And it's spectacular and sad at the same time. Spectacular because it's home to many Range Rovers that still look the part and boast cool color combinations, some of which are actually rare. But it's also sad, because these SUVs aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Many haulers have already been stripped off for parts. While some Range Rovers are missing wheels, bumpers, fenders, and lights, others have been gutted and lost their seats, dashboards, and center consoles. Most of them, however, are still in one piece and look like they could be road-worthy. But they could be in worse shape under the shell or they could be missing vital drivetrain parts.
So what kind of Range Rovers are we talking about? Well, most of them seem to be second and third-generation models. The former was made from 1994 to 2002, while the latter entered production in 2002 and remained in showrooms until 2012. Needless to say, the second-gen Range Rover is a bit more desirable, since it's already a classic, but it's nowhere near as sought-after as the first-gen iteration of the premium SUV.
As for Land Rovers, the scrapyard is home to a few Discovery and Defender models, but I haven't seen any particularly collectible versions. On the other hand, our host did not cover the entire stash, which is scattered along a twisty road for a few good miles.
All told, it's sad to see hundreds of upscale British SUVs sitting all exposed to the elements, but we need to keep in mind that many of these older rigs aren't very desirable right now. And until they become fully-fledged classics, they won't be more than parts donors for siblings that are still on public roads. But it's a breathtaking place to explore, that adds to the gorgeous Welsh scenery.