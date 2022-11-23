Range Rover Sport Finally Gets an Exclusive Launch Party in the Land Down Under

The ‘new’ Land Rover Range Rover Sport finally made its gala debut in Australia at an exclusive VIP event held in Sydney, at Carriageworks. Stars were present in abundance, of course.
Well, the term ‘new’ is relative as far as Jaguar Land Rover and the L461 Range Rover Sport’s third generation are concerned. The mid-size luxury SUV was presented to the world (with a cool dam spillway stunt) back in May 2022 and already some markets can have their affluent customers walk off the dealer lots with their new, posh SUVs.
In America, stars like Floyd Mayweather are expanding their car collections with the Range Rover SUV but over in Australia the VIPs only now had the chance to witness the RR Sport for the first time. Land Rover premiered the new iteration “with a dramatic dynamic event held at the modernist setting and home to contemporary and performing arts, Carriageworks,” in Sidney.
Well-known local television hosts Mark Beretta and Nikki Phillips were the hosts for the event, while the guests were entertained “by surprise performances from the powerful vocals and electronic beats of Sneaky Sound System, and the athletic and dynamic dancers from Sydney Dance Company.” Unfortunately, Land Rover has not spilled the beans on prosaic stuff like the Australian-market first delivery dates or pricing details.
Instead, the British automaker reiterated known stuff like the suite of powertrains that include the six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrid, new V8, and mild hybrid six-cylinder gasoline or diesel Ingenium options. A fully electric version is set to follow in 2024, while the new Range Rover Sport will be offered in the land Down Under in SE, HSE, and Autobiography trims, plus a First Edition available only during the first year of production.
“After much anticipation and excitement, it brings us great pleasure to present the first viewing in Australia of the latest evolution (of) the Range Rover Sport. (It) sets new standards in luxury SUVs with its peerless refinement, perfectly balanced performance, technology, and design. It is all about redefining sporting luxury,” explained Managing Director Penny Ferguson.
