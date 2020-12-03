Daymak Is Selling the Skyrider LEV Because “We Are All Meant to Fly”

Rage Yard: Vent 2020 Frustrations by Shooting at, Blasting or Tank-Smashing Cars

No better moment to practice some good ol’ destruction therapy than the year 2020, arguably one of the worst in modern times thanks to the ongoing health crisis and everything that it brought along. Enter the Rage Yard experience. 7 photos



This is no regular tank, either. According to the official description of the experience, it’s a “souped-up 56-ton Chieftain battle tank (as seen in Fast and Furious 6),” which means you also get the chance to pretend you’re part of the FF crew, if only for the briefest of moments. The experience is available for an entire party of friends (six in total), with the first one being made available with an online draw.



The first experience will be booked before February 2021, and there’s a December 31 deadline to signing-up, which can be done either on social media or using an online form. Winners have to pay a booking fee of £20.20 ($27) and pay for their own transportation to the Tanks-A-Lot site in Northamptonshire, which pretty much makes it an exclusive offer for UK residents.



The good news is that Scrap Car Comparison promises to churn out more such events, if the first one proves a success. In the meantime, here’s a preview of what winners of this first experience are going to get. That’s one explosive way of starting off the new year, if you’ll excuse the pun.



