Bring a Giant Trailer: 1943 Sherman M4A1 Grizzly Tank for Sale

The vehicle in question is an M4A1 Grizzly, a variation of the Sherman medium tank, and it was built in Canada in 1943. It’s in very good condition, although it does display some marks of the stuff it’s been through since, well, it’s a tank and it probably saw a lot of action.The seller notes in the Bring A Trailer listing that it’s been serviced and refreshed ahead of the sale, and in proper working order. Before you get any ideas, the 75mm main gun, the .50-caliber turret machine gun and the .30-caliber machine gun have been demilitarized, so you’re only getting replicas / dummies. Everything else is functional, though.The tank is powered by a Continental-built 975ci Wright Whirlwind nine-cylinder radial engine paired to a Spicer five-speed manual transmission, and rolls on all-steel tracks. No rubber means you can only take it for rides off-road – assuming, of course, anyone in their right mind would buy a tank for joyrides on public roads.Recent servicing included changing the engine and transmission oil, flushing the hydraulic system, wire repairing, greasing the wheels, and minor repairs to the gauges. The paint job in olive drab was also refreshed, while the fighting compartment that fits five (including driver) was stripped and redone in white.Offered with a bill of sale, this Sherman tank is one of the less than 20 running M4A1s still in existence, according to the seller, which makes it an even rarer find. As of the moment of writing, bidding sits at $325,000 after 16 bids, with nine more days to go into the auction.

