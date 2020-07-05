Go to War on Overgrown Grass With the Tank Lawn Mower, With Working Cannon

Jason Hibbs, owner and head builder of Bourbon Moth Woodworking, a custom wood shop in the U.S., came up with the idea for a custom vehicle that would put the fun back in this daily, often hated chore. Not only does it allow you to have perfectly manicured grass, but it comes with working tracks and, why yes, a working cannon you can shoot potatoes with.The entire process is detailed in the two videos at the bottom of the page: depending on how much spare time you have on your hands, you can check out either the short or the long version.This tank is not to scale, but it’s still a pretty neat design. It’s basically a wooden body that comes over the regular lawn mower, with a couple of very cool additions. Hibbs drives it from inside, sitting down and peering out of a small window. The turret comes with an opening lid that allows the driver to make the most of the fresh air (and that delicious smell of freshly-cut grass), but he or she has to stand.The working tracks are a nice touch, but they don’t actually move the tiny tank around: under the wood tank body is still the Toro TimeCutter lawn mower, so it moves on its factory wheels. Hibbs boasts his tank lawn mower is all-terrain and can go through small obstacles like rather delicate-looking wooden fences. More importantly though, it can shoot potatoes with its cannon. For fun, not actual war-waging.If you’re still spending more time indoors due to the ongoing health crisis, this could be a fun little project to undertake. If woodworking is your thing and you have a lawn.