Travel to the Hidden Side of the Moon in this Tank-Like $105k Ford Aerostar

They say sky is the limit when it comes to innovative creations stemming from human imagination – but this is not the case. Actually, it is the other way around in this case - the toughest off-road terrain is the name of the game when it comes to this tracked contraption based on the unassuming Ford Aerostar van.
Some will say this creation that has been listed for sale on racingjunk.com is a worthy contender to the title of weirdest Mad Max: Fury Road American-inspired project. Some will say it has been done on other occasions with input from child-like fantasies. Others might discard it as a curiosity stemming from the crazy imagination of the builder.
We, on the other hand, think it could be worthy of entering the segment occupied by Torsus and its two epic-named bus conversions (aka the Praetorian and the newer Terrastorm). Or at least qualify for a hidden niche – expeditionary vehicles capable of carrying two people and nothing else to the far end of the world.
Yes, it would be a very small niche, but then again you can only expect so much from a tracked creature that was born out of a marriage between a Ford Aerostar and two 572 cubic inch big block Chevrolet V8s. The latter even wear 871 blowers just so you know you could scare the pants off any Grizzly bear you might encounter during your adventure.
The unit’s description is seriously lacking in the information department but digging up a little revealed the name Overtime Traxx that is currently written on the body does stand for something. Allegedly, the tank-like creation was created for monster truck driver Chandler Lloyd and back then was called Bigfoot Fastrax.
No matter the actual history, Overtime Traxx does come with a steep market price of $105,000 and makes up for that by sporting the tracks, two V8s, cockpit gauges for each engine, tank-like lever controls and the overall menacing vibe that says “get out of my way.” No worries about not having time to do so, because the behemoth does not look particularly fast...
We, on the other hand, think it could be worthy of entering the segment occupied by Torsus and its two epic-named bus conversions (aka the Praetorian and the newer Terrastorm). Or at least qualify for a hidden niche – expeditionary vehicles capable of carrying two people and nothing else to the far end of the world.
Yes, it would be a very small niche, but then again you can only expect so much from a tracked creature that was born out of a marriage between a Ford Aerostar and two 572 cubic inch big block Chevrolet V8s. The latter even wear 871 blowers just so you know you could scare the pants off any Grizzly bear you might encounter during your adventure.
The unit’s description is seriously lacking in the information department but digging up a little revealed the name Overtime Traxx that is currently written on the body does stand for something. Allegedly, the tank-like creation was created for monster truck driver Chandler Lloyd and back then was called Bigfoot Fastrax.
No matter the actual history, Overtime Traxx does come with a steep market price of $105,000 and makes up for that by sporting the tracks, two V8s, cockpit gauges for each engine, tank-like lever controls and the overall menacing vibe that says “get out of my way.” No worries about not having time to do so, because the behemoth does not look particularly fast...