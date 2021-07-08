Ram 1500 TRX Sitting on 26-inch Wheels Looks Ready for the Parade

Remember how popular road-biased performance trucks used to be in the 1990s and the 2000s? We don't get that kind of machines in showrooms anymore, with contemporary go-fast pickups being focused on rugged terrain. And while the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is an example as good as any, the unit we're here to discuss does feature an asphalt-friendly treatment, albeit not the kind described above.
No, nobody has lowered a T-Rex and turned into some sort of Dodge Ram SRT-10 spiritual successor—that would be quite the adventure. Instead, the machine sitting on our screens right now has given up its factory wheels and tires for super-sized units that seem to be focused on the visuals.
Owned by an enthusiast named Ben Diaz (hat tip to Instagram label Trx Society for the images of the contraption), the supercharged 6.2-liter beast now rides on shoes supplied by American Force Wheels, which come in a 26x12-inch size.
However, this setup isn't all about the show, with the new tires, which come in 37-inch size, ensuring the vehicle can still get off the asphalt, even though the new setup doesn't exactly strike one as the kind that would invite a driver to go hooning on rough terrain.
For the sake of comparison, we'll mention the factory setup of the 702 hp Ram involves 18x9-inch beadlock-ready wheels shod in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory 325/65/R18 All-Terrain rubber—you'll find a few photos of the standad pieces in the gallery, with and without the beadlock mechanism.
Of course, installing these goodies meant the engineers and designers had to make a few changes to the standard 1500 configuration. To be more precise, accommodating the hardware required the front axle to be moved 20mm forward, while the fender wells were stretched and composite flares were installed.
Now, in case you're wondering about any potential contact between the larger wheels/tires and the fenders of this particualr TRX, you should know the said label mentions there's no rubbing.
The white hue of the supertruck and the (partial) chrome finish of the wheels, which feature a concave design with generous lips, makes for the kind of combo that will definitely turn heads, even when that Hellcat motor is resting.
