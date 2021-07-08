Ram 1500 TRX Sitting on 26-inch Wheels Looks Ready for the Parade

Remember how popular road-biased performance trucks used to be in the 1990s and the 2000s? We don't get that kind of machines in showrooms anymore, with contemporary go-fast pickups being focused on rugged terrain. And while the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is an example as good as any, the unit we're here to discuss does feature an asphalt-friendly treatment, albeit not the kind described above.

6 photos