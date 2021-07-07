Verizon's THOR Vehicle, to Clean the Mess Left By the Heat Wave

Nature’s gone wild lately, with the heatwave causing one disaster after another. Its ugly face is mirrored in the infrastructure as well, with hurricanes, wildfires, and other catastrophes wreaking havoc on energy and telecom providers. That’s why Verizon Frontlines is now looking for ways to fight back and rolls out its THOR rapid-response command center vehicle.
Verizon describes THOR (Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response) as the Swiss Army knife of its services. The vehicle was designed starting from a Ford F650 pickup truck that was modified. It can provide its own mobile network and full radio interoperability, being equipped with a huge cellular tower at its back. THOR comes with a six-seat cab, three-seat rear command center and can be operated remotely, using a tablet.
The goal of the truck is to provide receptions and 5G wireless connectivity in areas that are otherwise hard to reach, such as military environments, areas that were affected by wildfires, tornadoes, and so on. In addition to all the aforementioned capabilities, THOR also has an onboard tethered drone that can offer assistance in risk assessment missions and disaster response.
For now, THOR is just a prototype developed by Verizon in partnership with the Department of Defense (through NavalX), and the SoCal Tech Bridge. Verizon successfully tested its Swiss Army on wheels and the vehicle is soon expected to deploy the company’s 5G technology.
According to its developers, THOR will be able to provide high-quality communications to the Department of Defense or public safety agencies, to name just a few.
Just as its name suggests, Verizon Frontline is the company’s advanced network built for first responders in a mission. Its purpose is to provide them with prompt, reliable, high-quality communications technology that meets their needs. Verizon Frontline has been developed over 30 years, using the feedback of public safety officials.
