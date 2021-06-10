Ford’s SecuriAlert App Will Tell You If Your Car Is Getting Broken Into

While car alarms can be very effective, some people still ignore them or cannot recognize that the alarm is coming from their vehicle. That is why Ford’s SecuriAlert app (formerly known as Guard Mode) is now available to car owners for the first time.
SecuriAlert works by sending a notification to your smartphone if it identifies anything going on with your vehicle, such as attempts to gain access inside. You activate SecuriAlert using your FordPass app and easily toggling between the "armed" or "disarmed" function.
Once armed, the app uses the vehicle’s existing sensors to identify if an attempt is made to breach the car. Then, with the help of the FordPass Connect onboard modem, the car will immediately send you a push notification on your smartphone letting you know what’s happening. For example, if someone tries to open the door using a key (which wouldn’t trigger a conventional alarm), SecuriAlert will be on hand doing its job—just make sure to disarm it before using the car yourself.
“Whether left on the street overnight or in a car park on a shopping trip, we know our customers care about the security of their car and its contents. SecuriAlert builds on Ford’s growing connectivity ecosystem to empower owners with the knowledge that if something happens with their vehicle when they aren’t driving it, they will be the first to know,” said Ford Mobility exec Richard Bunn.
This app was initially introduced for commercial vehicles only (earlier this year), but now Ford customers across Europe can enjoy all its benefits as well. As of right now, over 100,000 Ford vehicles in the UK already have access to the SecuriAlert feature, although that’s not the same thing as saying 100,000 vehicle owners are using it.
In 2020, Ford made its connected-vehicle services available to EU customers and, more recently, announced a cross-manufacturer connected-vehicle partnership aimed at warning drivers of road hazards.
