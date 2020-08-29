This Personal GPS Tracker Could Be the End of Car Thefts

GPS trackers have been around for a while, and their popularity has gradually increased, especially because they’re a rather affordable way to always keep an eye on a vehicle, be it a car, a motorcycle, or a bicycle.
But the so-called Place and Trace promises so much more than a standard GPS tracker, offering not only the essential features to help you monitor a car but also the necessary means to recover it if it gets stolen.
More specifically, the pocket-sized device can be placed anywhere inside your car, and thanks to a cellular modem, it communicates with the main server and sends information to your mobile device using a companion app. Owners are provided with smart features, such as notifications in case the vehicle moves, but also settings to create a perimeter to monitor the area.
Place and Trace doesn’t need a power source, as it comes with a built-in battery that can last up to 4 years, according to the official specs.
But the really useful feature comes down to what happens if the car gets stolen. Place and Trace automatically alerts you and connects to the parent company’s server to provide even more information about its location, including real-time coordinates. The staff then contacts the local law enforcement and helps them find the car by providing up-to-date data on its location.
“You’ll instantly know when Place and Trace is on the move. You can even use the app to notify our recovery specialists who will work with law enforcement to locate and/or recover a stolen item,” the creators of the device explain.
Place and Trace is a device that you can’t purchase right now, but it will soon go live on Indiegogo for crowdfunding support. So if you think this smart GPS tracker is something that can prove useful, make sure you check out the Indiegogo page to support the project.
More specifically, the pocket-sized device can be placed anywhere inside your car, and thanks to a cellular modem, it communicates with the main server and sends information to your mobile device using a companion app. Owners are provided with smart features, such as notifications in case the vehicle moves, but also settings to create a perimeter to monitor the area.
Place and Trace doesn’t need a power source, as it comes with a built-in battery that can last up to 4 years, according to the official specs.
But the really useful feature comes down to what happens if the car gets stolen. Place and Trace automatically alerts you and connects to the parent company’s server to provide even more information about its location, including real-time coordinates. The staff then contacts the local law enforcement and helps them find the car by providing up-to-date data on its location.
“You’ll instantly know when Place and Trace is on the move. You can even use the app to notify our recovery specialists who will work with law enforcement to locate and/or recover a stolen item,” the creators of the device explain.
Place and Trace is a device that you can’t purchase right now, but it will soon go live on Indiegogo for crowdfunding support. So if you think this smart GPS tracker is something that can prove useful, make sure you check out the Indiegogo page to support the project.