Ram 1500 Black Beauty Looks Like a Widebody Monster

Custom pickup trucks appear to be more popular than ever and we're not just talking about restomod projects here, with new models also being popular. And the rendering that now occupies our screens makes for an example as good as any.
We're dealing with a 2019 Ram 1500 here and, as any truck fan would tell you, the mods fitted to the bed-wielding machine are limited. Then again, this says something about the level of refinement the styling of the Mopar toy has reached.
Having discussed that, we can zoom in on the details of the virtual build, which, by the way, uses a Quad Cab model as a starting point.
To be more precise, the truck features overfenders, albeit with these packing a balanced approach, at least judging by contemporary design standards. As such, the custom pieces fit the factory styling of the vehicle perfectly, at least from where we're standing.
There's no need to fret over the uber-limited ride height of this truck, since it comes thanks to the installation of air suspension. As such, the one wielding the machine can modify the ground clearance at the tap of a screen (bagged setups come with dedicated smartphone apps these days).
We can't overlook the custom wheels of the project. These feature fat lips and a multi-spoke setup, being spectacular enough to steal the show on their own.
Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist responsible for this work, delivered a highly polished proposal, with this becoming even more obvious as one uses the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
Of course, you can always regard this rendering as a way to pass the time until Ram releases the Hellcat-animated TRX truck. And while this may or may not feature the full 7XX horsepower output of the motor, it’s expected to land in the coming months.
