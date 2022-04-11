Radar-Less Autopilot's Speed Limit to Increase, Elon Musk Promises It'll Happen

Elon Musk keeps in touch with fans and customers on Twitter, where he promised that new Tesla buyers will enjoy a higher speed limit for the radar-less Autopilot, known as Tesla Vision. Here’s his promise.
More and more post-May 2021 Tesla owners received their new models without radars. Eliminating this piece of hardware was good for keeping production ramped up, but it also changed how fast you can travel using the famous Autopilot and its Autosteer function. The driving assistant system was limited to 80 mph (129 kph). One can argue this value is a good maximum top speed to have for safety to remain a top priority. But people should be able to go faster and trust their car’s advanced software for which they paid a lot.
Those that bought new Tesla EVs understood this is the way to go if you don’t want to wait even more for the delivery of a new car. They accepted that it will be a while for their cars to be able to travel using Autopilot as before Tesla Vision came around. The system needed to be taught how to react properly in any road situations before being able to work as the former Autopilot with radars did. Enough data had to be gathered to ensure everything runs smoothly.
But the U.S. is a large country. More often than not the interstates are almost empty, and the speed limit on them is set to 85 mph. Granted, this value is only available for the Texas State Highway 130. Considering Giga Texas is now the jewel in the crown for Tesla, the American automaker should've considered updating the top speed as customers have been requesting since last year. Older Tesla models equipped with radar hardware can still use Autopilot and its Autosteer function at a maximum of 90 mph (145 kph).
Fortunately, Elon Musk now confirmed it's going to happen. The carmaker will increase the top speed for the radar-less Autopilot known as Tesla Vision to at least 85 mph or even 90.
But don’t get excited yet. The CEO said it’ll be “coming soon.” This might mean a couple of weeks, months, or even a year. For now, just sit tight and wait for the over-the-air (OTA) update notification.
