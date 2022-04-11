The 9,000-Pound GMC Hummer EV Can Jump and We Have the Proof

Despite its gigantic power and impressive performance figures, the GMC Hummer EV is no athlete. Its massive weight of more than 9,000 pounds prevents it from being anything but a very fast elephant. And somehow, GM felt the need to show us the ludic side of the Hummer EV in a documentary titled Revolution.
The GMC Hummer is the poster vehicle of the new Ultium platform GM developed. Against all odds, the Hummer EV caught everyone’s attention and became a very popular, although almost impossible to buy, electric truck. The huge number of reservations piled up due to a limited production capacity and soon, the few examples built started selling on the used-car market for double the MSRP.
Many would probably consider the Hummer too heavy to be drivable, but the electric truck proved to be quite manageable and sometimes even agile. GM certainly is proud of what they put together and details the development phase as well as Hummer’s capabilities in the Revolution documentary. Running almost an hour long, the documentary includes scenes of Hummer EV being aggressively driven in various situations.
If you want to skip straight into the action, the jump begins at the 34-minute mark in the video below. Seeing the Hummer EV up in the air makes your heart skip a beat, especially when you imagine the 9,000-pound colossus landing hard. It appears the truck has the strength of a jumbo jet, though, and the landing goes uneventful.
“Truck did really well,” says one of the testers in the documentary. “Trying to jump the truck, trying to get some air, really checking for our torque and safety monitors, got good data on it. Nothing broke, nothing’s leaking. As far as I know, all the parts are still on.”
Good to know, but GMC still advises against trying this in your own truck, and we couldn’t agree more. The GMC Hummer EV shows the same expertise driving in the snow, earlier in the video, including during some sudden lane changes at high speed. The video is fascinating as gives us the chance to delve into the development and fine-tuning work that GM engineers have done to the Hummer EV. Who’d’ve thought? – the GMC Hummer EV can jump...
The GMC Hummer is the poster vehicle of the new Ultium platform GM developed. Against all odds, the Hummer EV caught everyone’s attention and became a very popular, although almost impossible to buy, electric truck. The huge number of reservations piled up due to a limited production capacity and soon, the few examples built started selling on the used-car market for double the MSRP.
Many would probably consider the Hummer too heavy to be drivable, but the electric truck proved to be quite manageable and sometimes even agile. GM certainly is proud of what they put together and details the development phase as well as Hummer’s capabilities in the Revolution documentary. Running almost an hour long, the documentary includes scenes of Hummer EV being aggressively driven in various situations.
If you want to skip straight into the action, the jump begins at the 34-minute mark in the video below. Seeing the Hummer EV up in the air makes your heart skip a beat, especially when you imagine the 9,000-pound colossus landing hard. It appears the truck has the strength of a jumbo jet, though, and the landing goes uneventful.
“Truck did really well,” says one of the testers in the documentary. “Trying to jump the truck, trying to get some air, really checking for our torque and safety monitors, got good data on it. Nothing broke, nothing’s leaking. As far as I know, all the parts are still on.”
Good to know, but GMC still advises against trying this in your own truck, and we couldn’t agree more. The GMC Hummer EV shows the same expertise driving in the snow, earlier in the video, including during some sudden lane changes at high speed. The video is fascinating as gives us the chance to delve into the development and fine-tuning work that GM engineers have done to the Hummer EV. Who’d’ve thought? – the GMC Hummer EV can jump...