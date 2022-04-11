The 9,000-Pound GMC Hummer EV Can Jump and We Have the Proof

More on this:

1 EVs Are So Cool Now That People Spend Insane Amounts of Money to Buy One

2 GM Delivered Less Than 500 Electric Vehicles in the First Quarter, Musk Sends His Regards

3 GMC Hummer EV Is Sold Out Well Into 2024, Over 65,000 Reservations Placed

4 One of the Very Few GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Sells for Crazy Money at Auction

5 GMC Hummer EV's Weight Shows GM Completely Missed the Point With EVs