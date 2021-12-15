Letting Your Dog Take a Car Ride Alone Is How You Should Never Use Tesla's Autopilot

The insane chase for hits and likes on social media knows no boundaries, ignoring everything from common sense to traffic laws. And sometimes, it even endangers the ones around you. Especially when you’re putting a dog in the driver’s seat, relying solely on the Autopilot system.
A controversial video went viral (as intended) these days, with the main character being an innocent quadruped that appears to be the only passenger in a 2017 Tesla Model X car cruising carelessly on the road. The dog is in the driver’s seat, poking its head on the rolled-down window to enjoy the wind in its face. No humans can be seen in the vehicle.
The footage was shared by Blake Messick, who is a social media content creator, very active on platforms like TikTok. It is the reason why this strange video has had a lot of people scratching their heads wondering if this is not just an irresponsible attempt to go viral, and that’s our guess too.
Regardless, the whole thing is a big bowl of wrong involving animal abuse, traffic violation, to name just a few of the problems that first come to mind.
When approached by Electrek, Messick stated that he captured the whole thing on video while driving down a road in Austin and he started filming out of interest, without expecting his post to get so much coverage. He added that he has a feeling he might have been the victim of a prank from his friends, as many of them create videos for a living. While the social media star doesn’t admit to being involved in any way, he does let us think this was just a stunt, a very uninspired one to say the least.
We are still waiting for consequences to follow, as the author of the prank could face serious charges.
