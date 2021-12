Letting Your Dog Take a Car Ride Alone Is How You Should Never Use Tesla's Autopilot

A controversial video went viral (as intended) these days, with the main character being an innocent quadruped that appears to be the only passenger in a 2017 Tesla Model X car cruising carelessly on the road. The dog is in the driver’s seat, poking its head on the rolled-down window to enjoy the wind in its face. No humans can be seen in the vehicle.The footage was shared by Blake Messick, who is a social media content creator, very active on platforms like TikTok. It is the reason why this strange video has had a lot of people scratching their heads wondering if this is not just an irresponsible attempt to go viral, and that’s our guess too.Regardless, the whole thing is a big bowl of wrong involving animal abuse, traffic violation, to name just a few of the problems that first come to mind.When approached by Electrek , Messick stated that he captured the whole thing on video while driving down a road in Austin and he started filming out of interest, without expecting his post to get so much coverage. He added that he has a feeling he might have been the victim of a prank from his friends, as many of them create videos for a living. While the social media star doesn’t admit to being involved in any way, he does let us think this was just a stunt, a very uninspired one to say the least.We are still waiting for consequences to follow, as the author of the prank could face serious charges.