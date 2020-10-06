Racing Yellow Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Real, Looks Spot On

“Everybody Gets a Car!” Chinese Edition Sees 4,116 Happy Employees With New Cars

With Porsche Taycan sales going strong on both sides of the pond (here are the spectacular Q3 US numbers and August figures for Europe ), we're staring to see all sorts of configurations for the electric grand tourer. And since warm colors are in minority, we're here to make up for that by showcasing the Taycan in Racing Yellow. 12 photos



Nevertheless, there's always a way to have your dream spec for a Zuffenhausen machine (after all, this is the raison d'être of the automotive producer's Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur division).



And, if you check out the image gallery, you'll notice not one, but two Taycans featuring the said shade. The first is a Turbo S, while the second comes in 4S trim, so we can talk about the two ends of the current lineup - hat tip to the



While we're talking about the 4S and the Turbo S, we'll remind you the first was selected as the pick of the 2020 range in our



The financial distance between the two is considerable, as the first starts at $103,800/EUR103,802, while the second kicks off at $185,000/EUR181,163.



However, this is only normal for a modern Porsche, with the arguments behind the decision involving the overly capable nature of the 4S, as well as some emotional details you'll find in the review - by the way, this saw us taking the entire Taycan range to the Porsche Hockenheimring Experience Center, a track within a track that opened its gates last year.



We've also prepared a TLDR experience, which you'll find in the piece of footage below.



