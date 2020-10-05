Porsche Esports Supercup Gets New Tracks, Racing Game Pays Real Money

During the two months or so of lockdown, almost all racing series moved online. Sure, there already were dedicated simulated racing events like the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup, but things moved a bit further and included even NASCAR and Formula 1 drivers.
Now that the actual, real-world series have resumed, the virtual racing arenas are fewer, but no less spectacular. And the lessons learned during the lockdown will do nothing but help this kind of gaming move forward.
For the past two years, Porsche backed the Esports Supercup because carmakers do this nowadays. And there seems there are no plans of ending this backing, as the third season was revealed to kick off on January 9.
Next weekend, the final round of the current season takes place, and soon after that, on October 24, the first qualifying round for the next season takes place on a simulated Okayama International Circuit, using simulated Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars.
The current season’s top 20 drivers already have their spot secured for the next season, but an additional 20 will be selected through these qualifying sessions which are scheduled to conclude on November 21.
For the next season, Porsche plans ten rounds, spread from January to April, taking place on an equal number of tracks, including the new additions of Interlagos in Brazil, the Formula 1 street circuit of Montreal, and the Hockenheimring.
There are a number of rules changes (you can read about all that in the press release section below), but most important is the fact that those racing are not doing it only for virtual championship points, but also for real money: Porsche has $200,000 saved for the upcoming season.
“Porsche stands for exceptional experiences. Esports racing offers such an emotional Porsche experience to many fans of our brand and the ‘Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup’ is our most important virtual racing series,” said in a statement Kjell Gruner, Vice President Marketing at Porsche AG.
“After a very successful premiere in 2019, we are now about to start the second season with a strong partner at our side. Porsche and TAG Heuer are already a great team in Formula E. Now TAG Heuer, as a brand with heritage, is helping to further establish the most aspirational competition in Esports racing.”
You can find out more about the series and, if interested, join, by accessing this link.
For the past two years, Porsche backed the Esports Supercup because carmakers do this nowadays. And there seems there are no plans of ending this backing, as the third season was revealed to kick off on January 9.
Next weekend, the final round of the current season takes place, and soon after that, on October 24, the first qualifying round for the next season takes place on a simulated Okayama International Circuit, using simulated Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars.
The current season’s top 20 drivers already have their spot secured for the next season, but an additional 20 will be selected through these qualifying sessions which are scheduled to conclude on November 21.
For the next season, Porsche plans ten rounds, spread from January to April, taking place on an equal number of tracks, including the new additions of Interlagos in Brazil, the Formula 1 street circuit of Montreal, and the Hockenheimring.
There are a number of rules changes (you can read about all that in the press release section below), but most important is the fact that those racing are not doing it only for virtual championship points, but also for real money: Porsche has $200,000 saved for the upcoming season.
“Porsche stands for exceptional experiences. Esports racing offers such an emotional Porsche experience to many fans of our brand and the ‘Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup’ is our most important virtual racing series,” said in a statement Kjell Gruner, Vice President Marketing at Porsche AG.
“After a very successful premiere in 2019, we are now about to start the second season with a strong partner at our side. Porsche and TAG Heuer are already a great team in Formula E. Now TAG Heuer, as a brand with heritage, is helping to further establish the most aspirational competition in Esports racing.”
You can find out more about the series and, if interested, join, by accessing this link.