Welcome to Porsche's Secret Lair, Where You'll Find About 500 of Its Rarest Cars

If you're a Porsche fan, this clip is guaranteed to get you excited. If you're not, stick around, and that might just change. It doesn't take a lot to make somebody love this brand, so these 500 rare models could be considered a bit of a Porsche overdose.
Believe us, nobody's ever died from that kind of an overdose, and even if they did, it was probably a great way to go. The clip is posted by Joe Achilles, a British YouTuber with a significant following (nearly 120k subscribers), but even he admits that he wouldn't have been allowed inside this Porsche lair if he weren't friends with a certain Tim, also known as Schmee150.
So, consider the chance to view this video quite a privilege. It's not quite the same as being there, obviously - that would probably be enough to send a hardcore Porsche fan into meltdown - but it's the closest most of us will ever get to that place. The fact Joe refers to its location simply by saying it's "just a few miles from the Porsche Museum" without going into more detail shows how much the manufacturer wants to avoid a queue forming in front of the presumably bomb-proof door of this place.
You know you're in for something special seconds into Joe's shuffling through the cars that Porsche has in storage there when the camera lens can take a shot of eight 918 Spyders at once. The density of Porsche goodness is out of this world, and it only gets better the more the video progresses.
For instance, very early on we get a look at a super-early Panamera prototype, one with a rear design that foresaw the one-piece taillight we have on the current generation, only in a much cruder manner. Every time you pause the clip, there are at least two or three models in the frame that you could spend ages talking about, or just admire in complete silence. The best example for that is the way Joe simply ignores a red 356, a car you would stop and drool over in any other imaginable context.
In case you're watching this late in the evening and you don't plan on doing anything else that requires lots of processing power from your brain before you go to sleep, here's a drinking game idea for you: take a shot every time Joe says "casually". Make sure to have a full bottle near.
