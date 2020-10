The Taycan EV Outsold Porsche Sedans, Coupes Last Quarter in the U.S.

EV

For reference, the 911 outsold the 718 and Panamera with 1,567 examples as opposed to 1,084 and 1,064 units. What comes as a big surprise in regard to these numbers is the price tag of the Taycan versus the sedans and coupes in the German automaker’s lineup for the 2020 model year.At $103,800 before destination charge and tax incentives, the Taycan is more expensive than all three nameplates we’ve mentioned earlier. Level up to the Turbo S – which doesn’t have a turbo, of course – and you’re looking at $185,000 excluding options. There is, however, a bigger picture that should be taken into consideration. Of course, I’m talking about Tesla’s record-breaking third quarter with no fewer than 139,300 global deliveries.As far as volume is concerned, the Palo Alto-based automaker still has the edge over Porsche and other “traditional automakers” with EVs in their lineups. Going forward, Stuttgart plans to add a second electric vehicle in the guise of a longroof-bodied Taycan as well as the all-new Macan.The latter is arguably the most importantfor Porsche in the near- to mid-term future, partly thanks to the PPE . The Premium Platform Electric is a joint project with Audi, and little by little, it will replace the J1 vehicle architecture of the Taycan. Highly scalable, the Premium Platform Electric will underpin low- and high-floor vehicles with rear- or all-wheel drive.The PPE promises 800-volt electrification and a high charging capacity of 350, which is 100 kilowatts-hour more than the V3 Supercharger’s rating. With the backing of the Volkswagen Group, there’s no denying that Porsche has high hopes for EVs moving forward into the 2020s.