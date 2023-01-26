Quirky Citroen Oli Pickup Concept With Cardboard Panels Announced for Retromobile 2023

More on this:

1 Citroen's Latest Concept Is a Literal Chariot That Borrows Influences From the 2CV

2 LEGO’s Huge Eiffel Tower Set Has Citroen Wishing Ami and Oli Were Plastic Bricks as Well

3 Did Citroen Copy the UPower SUV With the Oli Concept?

4 The Spartan Citroen Oli Concept Wears New Goodyear Eagle GO Tires, They're Also a Concept

5 Citroen Oli Mixes Trucks With Hatchbacks to Offer an Affordable Family Car