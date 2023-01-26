Quirky Citroen Oli Pickup Concept With Cardboard Panels Announced for Retromobile 2023

Citroen has announced its lineup for this year’s Retromobile Show, which will be held in Paris, France, on February 1-5, and it comprises several old-timers, as well as something that is all about the future: the Oli Concept.
You may remember it from when it originally debuted in September last year, as it is a quirky study that doubles as a pickup. It features an all-electric powertrain, and for a zero-emission model, it does not weigh a lot. Sure, it is no Rivian R1T-sized proposal, but it does keep the weight in check by featuring cardboard within its construction.
You read that right, cardboard, with a honeycomb pattern to make it more durable and support a person’s weight. The hood, roof, and rear bed panels were all made of this material. The Oli Concept, pronounced ‘all-e’ according to Citroen, tips the scales at 1,000 kg (2,205 lb). It measures 4,200 mm (165.4 in) from bumper to bumper and features a 40 kWh battery that enables a 250-mile (400-km) range on a full charge. The battery can be recharged from 20 to 80% in 23 minutes, the French company claims, adding that the concept, which features V2G and V2L capability, has a top speed capped at 68 mph (110 kph).
Visually, it has a grille-less design, new logo, C-shaped LED headlights, plastic elements at the front and rear, muscular wheel arches, and airbump-style elements on the doors. The wheels have a rather futuristic styling, just like the rest of the study. Red is the dominating color of the cabin, which has a lounge-like appearance. It can sit four adults on the individual seats and features removable Bluetooth speakers, smartphone dock, USB ports, a single screen that projects information, and HVAC toggle switches. There is a joystick mounted on the steering wheel to control most functions of the car, further contributing to the youthful experience.
Although it is nothing more than a design study in essence, the Citroen Oli Concept does provide a glimpse into what the automaker may have in store for the near future. Certain styling ideas inside and out might eventually make their way to production models, and we definitely would not be surprised to see the honeycomb cardboard used in upcoming vehicles made by this company.
Since it has to blend in at next month’s event in France’s capital, the Oli Concept will be surrounded by a few classic vehicles said to “represent milestones in Citroen’s history.” Some of the cars that will be on display include the 1929 C4 Torpedo, 1937 Traction Avant Cabriolet, 1956 C10 Concept, 1963 Ami 6 Saloon, 1972 Mehari White, 1989 CX Prestige Phase II, and 1990 2 CV 6 Club. A replica of the ‘Scarabee d’or’ will be on display too, and so will the Concept Chariot developed by Citroen for ‘Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ movie.
You read that right, cardboard, with a honeycomb pattern to make it more durable and support a person’s weight. The hood, roof, and rear bed panels were all made of this material. The Oli Concept, pronounced ‘all-e’ according to Citroen, tips the scales at 1,000 kg (2,205 lb). It measures 4,200 mm (165.4 in) from bumper to bumper and features a 40 kWh battery that enables a 250-mile (400-km) range on a full charge. The battery can be recharged from 20 to 80% in 23 minutes, the French company claims, adding that the concept, which features V2G and V2L capability, has a top speed capped at 68 mph (110 kph).
Visually, it has a grille-less design, new logo, C-shaped LED headlights, plastic elements at the front and rear, muscular wheel arches, and airbump-style elements on the doors. The wheels have a rather futuristic styling, just like the rest of the study. Red is the dominating color of the cabin, which has a lounge-like appearance. It can sit four adults on the individual seats and features removable Bluetooth speakers, smartphone dock, USB ports, a single screen that projects information, and HVAC toggle switches. There is a joystick mounted on the steering wheel to control most functions of the car, further contributing to the youthful experience.
Although it is nothing more than a design study in essence, the Citroen Oli Concept does provide a glimpse into what the automaker may have in store for the near future. Certain styling ideas inside and out might eventually make their way to production models, and we definitely would not be surprised to see the honeycomb cardboard used in upcoming vehicles made by this company.
Since it has to blend in at next month’s event in France’s capital, the Oli Concept will be surrounded by a few classic vehicles said to “represent milestones in Citroen’s history.” Some of the cars that will be on display include the 1929 C4 Torpedo, 1937 Traction Avant Cabriolet, 1956 C10 Concept, 1963 Ami 6 Saloon, 1972 Mehari White, 1989 CX Prestige Phase II, and 1990 2 CV 6 Club. A replica of the ‘Scarabee d’or’ will be on display too, and so will the Concept Chariot developed by Citroen for ‘Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ movie.