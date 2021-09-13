5 Tom Cruise Lands by Helicopter in Couple’s Garden, Invites Them on a Ride

Queen Guitarist Brian May Shows How to Make an Entrance By Landing During a Cricket Game

When spectators arrived to watch a cricket game at Falmouth Cricket Club, they didn’t expect to see Brian May stop everything just to land his helicopter. 6 photos



It’s not every day that you see someone as famous making such a big entrance, and onlookers for sure didn’t expect this. It’s believed the famous guitarist was on his way to attend Queen drummer Roger Taylor’s doctor daughter, Rory’s wedding, in Mawnan Smith, Cornwall, a village in the UK, which was a fifteen-minute drive away from the cricket club.



While spectators might have enjoyed this flex from the eccentric musician, the teams couldn’t have been that thrilled, losing all that momentum. The match, between 2nd XI and Helston 2nds had to be delayed seven minutes.



An official at the club shared with



Neither did the officials nor the spectators had any idea what was going on, and a lot of them had different ideas on what was happening.



Onlooker Mick Davidson shared his experience with



But Brian isn't the only one landing his chop in weird places. Just recently, Tom Cruise What can we say, coming from a band called Queen, one might get some peculiar customs. For example, on one’s way to the wedding, you could just land your chopper wherever, because you’re almost royal, right? That’s what 74-year-old Brian May thought, as he disembarked the helicopter , a Sikorsky S-76C helicopter G-ROON (see photos), with his wife, former EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, 72.It’s not every day that you see someone as famous making such a big entrance, and onlookers for sure didn’t expect this. It’s believed the famous guitarist was on his way to attend Queen drummer Roger Taylor’s doctor daughter, Rory’s wedding, in Mawnan Smith, Cornwall, a village in the UK, which was a fifteen-minute drive away from the cricket club.While spectators might have enjoyed this flex from the eccentric musician, the teams couldn’t have been that thrilled, losing all that momentum. The match, between 2nd XI and Helston 2nds had to be delayed seven minutes.An official at the club shared with The Sun : “Everyone just stopped to watch this monster land in the middle of the game. Brian left by helicopter at about 10.15pm.”Neither did the officials nor the spectators had any idea what was going on, and a lot of them had different ideas on what was happening.Onlooker Mick Davidson shared his experience with The Packet : "I had no idea it was coming to land, to be honest, with it being so low and close I thought it was the air ambulance. The pilot got out and opened the rear door to let his passengers out, no idea, initially, who it was because his back was to me, but I thought the hair looked like Brian May's. He turned round and was instantly recognizable, he helped Anita out and walked to the awaiting car, it was all over so quickly.” And that is how you know you’re a real rockstar.But Brian isn't the only one landing his chop in weird places. Just recently, Tom Cruise landed in a couple's garden , and, to their surprise, invited them for a ride.