Russia’s Toughest Military Aircraft Dominate the Sky, Show Off Combat Skills

Russia has some of the most interesting military aircraft in the world, and knows how to show them off. In times of peace, friendly international competitions, such as Aviadarts, are a great way of bringing the elite of international military aviation together, for a tour de force.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the start of the final stage of the Aviadarts competition, held at the Dubrovichy training ground, in the Ryazan region. After the first stage, where pilots had to demonstrate mastery in low altitude maneuvering, the second stage is when things get even more serious, as the aircraft combat capabilities take center stage.
Russia’s teams are comprised of the Su-27, Su-25 and MIG-29 fighters, Su-24 and Su-34 bombers, four military helicopters (Ka-52, Mi-24, Mi-28N, Mi-8), plus the military transport aircraft IL-76. There are specific requirements for each category, but all of them go through the first stage, where flying cooperation and standard aerobatics are evaluated, then through the final stage, where target-engaging is the main task.
First, the crews of the fighter aircraft have to overcome air defense zones, by performing combat maneuvering on certain section of the flight route, against anti-aircraft systems. Then, they have to launch unguided missiles and fire from an aircraft gun, against the intended target, before returning to the aerodrome. The bombers perform similar tasks, except for bombing the target in horizontal flight, instead of shooting the gun.
The helicopters have to engage ground targets while flying in pairs, at a specific altitude and speed. Last but not least, the IL-76 also has to overcome air defense zones and use its electronic warfare equipment against enemy artillery, before completing a successful cargo drop in a single flight.
For all aircraft crews, a direct target hit gets the maximum number of points. If they strike within the appointed area, points are calculated based on the distance from the target.
Aviadarts is part of the 2021 International Army Games, a complex set of competitions that take place on the territory of 11 states, starting from August 22, until September 4.
