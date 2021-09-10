5 All Your Favorite Motorcycles in the Movies Come From Glory Moto Works

Tom Cruise Jumps Out of Helicopter for Spectacular MI7 Stunt

Tom Cruise fans won’t get any new Tom Cruise movie in 2021, Paramount Pictures has decided last week, in light of negative developments in the ongoing international health crisis. But at the very least, Tom Cruise fans get plenty of new Tom Cruise on-set photos. 9 photos



This means fans still have at least one more year of waiting until they’re reunited with Ethan Hunt and his crime-fighting, highly specialized team, for their latest round of fast-paced adventures. The wait could be extended if things continue to worsen, so here’s something to keep you cheering on: Mission: Impossible 7 is still shooting and he’s still delivering one spectacular stunt after another.



At this point, it does feel a bit like we’ve seen a big chunk of the proposed action for MI7, and the movie is not even finished yet. Of course, scenes will be experienced differently from the big screen, preferably IMAX, once post-production is done, so consider this a little teaser.



Cruise was back on set the other day, in Northeast Cumbria in England. He shot one scene over Lake District, which saw him jumping out of a black helicopter and parachuting himself back to solid ground. Locals say that he did about four takes, so that’s four jumps and safe landings, and they describe the whole thing as “spectacular.” It’s not even half as spectacular as



Other locals tell



The gallery includes a few photos from the latest parachute stunt. If you’re a fan of Cruise and his onscreen alter-ego Ethan Hunt, this message will self-destruct in five seconds here’s to hoping the pics make the long wait less difficult.



World Biggest Action Star Action Legend @TomCruise ???????????????? Love You pic.twitter.com/m6zhGIbt8s — Nitesh Nayak (@NiteshN0193761) September 9, 2021 2021 should have been the year of the grand return of audiences to movie theaters, and one of the movies to welcome them would have been Top Gun: Maverick . Then, in May 2022, Cruise should have been back on the big screen with the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Both productions have been pushed back to May 2022 and September 2022, respectively.This means fans still have at least one more year of waiting until they’re reunited with Ethan Hunt and his crime-fighting, highly specialized team, for their latest round of fast-paced adventures. The wait could be extended if things continue to worsen, so here’s something to keep you cheering on: Mission: Impossible 7 is still shooting and he’s still delivering one spectacular stunt after another.At this point, it does feel a bit like we’ve seen a big chunk of the proposed action for MI7, and the movie is not even finished yet. Of course, scenes will be experienced differently from the big screen, preferably IMAX, once post-production is done, so consider this a little teaser.Cruise was back on set the other day, in Northeast Cumbria in England. He shot one scene over Lake District, which saw him jumping out of a black helicopter and parachuting himself back to solid ground. Locals say that he did about four takes, so that’s four jumps and safe landings, and they describe the whole thing as “spectacular.” It’s not even half as spectacular as a HALO jump or BASE jumping off a cliff while riding a motorcycle, but it’s still a sight.Other locals tell the BBC that Cruise happily and casually chatted them up after landing, before making his way back to his helicopter. Cruise has done little promotion for Mission: Impossible so far, but at this point, he could skip it altogether and just continue doing these impromptu meet-and-greets with fans. They probably get him more media than most of his quotes put together.The gallery includes a few photos from the latest parachute stunt. If you’re a fan of Cruise and his onscreen alter-ego Ethan Hunt,here’s to hoping the pics make the long wait less difficult.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery also show the HALO jump Tom Cruise did for Mission Impossible: Fallout Photos in the gallery also show the HALO jump Tom Cruise did for Mission Impossible: Fallout