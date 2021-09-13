2021 SsangYong Musso Goes Under the Knife, Is Still a Very Capable Pickup

4 Updated SsangYong Rexton SUV Unveiled, Could Reach U.S. as Grand Cherokee Rival

SsangYong has given the Musso a nip and tuck for 2021, three years after the current generation premiered. The visual updates are said to give it a “bold and muscular stance,” while also bringing it in line with the brand’s latest vehicles. 7 photos



Power is still supplied by the same HP / 133 kW ). The thrust has grown from 400 to 420 Nm (295-310 lb-ft) of torque, and the model can accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) in 11.9 seconds with the six-speed automatic transmission or 11.3 seconds with the six-speed manual. The gearbox channels the thrust to the four-wheel-drive system, and the vehicle returns 9.6 l/100 km (29.5 mpg UK / 24.6 mpg US) on the WLTP cycle.



The



Building on the EX, the short bed Rebel trim level adds roof rails, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, leather-like upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, triple LED fog lamps, and Rebel graphics.



Choosing the Saracen will get customers the exterior black pack, 18-inch alloy wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, dual-zone climate control, and 9.2-inch infotainment system with TomTom navi. Things such as front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, and rear privacy windows are standard, alongside the Saracen graphics.



Named the Musso Rhino, the range-topping model gets XL tires wrapped around the new 17-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors at both ends, Rhino graphics, an extra 310 mm (12.2 in) in the bed, and a few other features.

