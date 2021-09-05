Army of Ospreys and Super Stallions Spin Their Blades at Once, Air Shakes in Awe

Ever since Igor Sikorsky flew what is generally considered to be the world’s first functional and practical helicopter in 1939, rotary-wing aircraft, as they're now called, have been a major part of our lives. But even in this exclusive club, there are few helicopters as impressive as the military ones in action.
Big fans of helicopters, the world’s militaries have been using them since the ending years of the Second World War, when America fielded the Sikorsky R-4 for rescue duties at the bases it ran in the Pacific. And for a long time, search and rescue were pretty much the main jobs of these machines, until someone decided they could just as well be used for troop transport and even combat.
Presently, there are so many of them in the skies of the world, fulfilling so many duties, that it’s extremely difficult to imagine warfare without them. And the huge deployment of MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions you can see in the video below is just a minor, yet impressive taste of the world we live in.
The video, published by Military in Action, has been shot by Corporal Mark Lowe, Corporal Levi Guerra, and Corporal Nicolas Atehortua at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar during what seems to be a training exercise, and shows countless Ospreys spinning their blades so fast and so in sync the air seems to shake.
The MV-22B Osprey is the Marine Corps (USMC) version of the Bell and Boeing machine, in service since 2007. It is powered by a couple of Rolls-Royce Liberty engines that deliver each 6,200 shaft horsepower, allowing the plane to lift 60,500 pounds and move all that at speeds of up to 322 mph (518 kph).
Accompanying the Ospreys in the clip are the Super Stallions, Sikorsky machines deployed by the USMC since 1981. They are powered by three General Electric turbofan engines that develop 4,380 shaft horsepower each, and can fulfill combat roles thanks to the two .50 caliber machine guns they pack.
