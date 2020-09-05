Pure White 2011 Bugatti Veyron Looks Like $1.6 Million Worth of Fine China

1 At $1.25 Million, This Used Bugatti Veyron Mansory Linea Vivere Better Be Unique

The car is listed as looking for a new owner on an Bugattis are generally prohibitively expensive, and that also translates into highly customizable. No matter if we’re talking about factory-backed modifications or some other aftermarket insanity, probably all Veyrons are one-of-a-kind in one way or another.This one’s main feature is its color. We’re talking about a Veyron coming from 2011 in Grand Sport guise. That translates into an 8.0-liter W16 engine, quad-turbocharged, and capable of developing up to 1,001 hp – yes, we’re talking about the world’s first W16 engine used in a production car. Going further, that means an acceleration time of 2.4 seconds (that's to 60 mph or 97 kph), and also a top speed of 254 mph (409 kph).But that’s what most Veyrons of this kind have to offer. What the others probably lack is the exact combination of colors on this one: a matte white layer on the body panels, complemented by a combination of white and bright red on the interior.Just like the Mansory Linea Vivere Veyron we talked about earlier this week, this one too is for sale. And just like the red and black Mansory machine, this one too goes for quite the amount, and then some.The price does not make this Veyron the cheapest, nor the most expensive of the bunch. But its white-on-white approach, which kind of makes it look like some sort of matte fine china, is what sets it apart the most.The car is listed as looking for a new owner on an exclusive website , and the asking price is $1,675,000. That’s pricey, but the mileage on this Grand Sport is another thing going for it. The odometer reads just 4,700 miles (7,500 miles).

