At $1.25 Million, This Used Bugatti Veyron Mansory Linea Vivere Better Be Unique

Technically, the Bugatti Veyron is a production car, and that usually means we’re bound to come across at least two identical ones. But between the factory-backed special editions, the customization options available to customers, and the rather large palette of tuners with packages at the ready for the sports car, the truth is each Veyron is probably unique.
But, if such a thing is possible, some Veyrons are more unique than others, and this is the card the Veyron Mansory Linea Vivere we have in the gallery above is playing, as it is looking for a buyer willing to pay $1,250,000 for it. And it does have some things going for it.
The vehicle is a 2008 model year, which kind of makes it part of the first generation Veyron made starting with 2005. At the time of its introduction, the car was the first production vehicle to feature a W16 engine, and that’s the unique trait number 1.
The original 8.0-liter engine of the Veyron remains in this build, delivering according to the specs published in the sales ad 1,200 hp through a seven-speed automatic transmission. It can shoot to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.5 seconds, and tops at 254 mph (409 kph) – that’s a tad more than the official figures of the Veyron of this generation, and this is the unique trait number 2.
Then, we have the extensive visual package, handled by a specialist that has made a living and a name out of handling niche cars: Mansory. The garage gifted this particular Veyron with a package called Linea Vivere. It translates into extensive use of bare carbon fiber that subtly alters the face of car by bringing new lines in the wings, air intakes, side skirts, or front fascia, among others.
That was the unique trait number 3. No. 4 comes in the form of quilted black-and-white leather inside, spotlighted with glowing LED courtesy lights.
So, for all intents and purposes, this Veyron is more unique than others. Does that justify the $1.25 million asking price? Maybe.
But do keep in mind that this is a used Veyron: 13,766 miles (22,154 km) is what the odometer reads, and for a car of this caliber, that really spells used.
The vehicle is a 2008 model year, which kind of makes it part of the first generation Veyron made starting with 2005. At the time of its introduction, the car was the first production vehicle to feature a W16 engine, and that’s the unique trait number 1.
The original 8.0-liter engine of the Veyron remains in this build, delivering according to the specs published in the sales ad 1,200 hp through a seven-speed automatic transmission. It can shoot to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.5 seconds, and tops at 254 mph (409 kph) – that’s a tad more than the official figures of the Veyron of this generation, and this is the unique trait number 2.
Then, we have the extensive visual package, handled by a specialist that has made a living and a name out of handling niche cars: Mansory. The garage gifted this particular Veyron with a package called Linea Vivere. It translates into extensive use of bare carbon fiber that subtly alters the face of car by bringing new lines in the wings, air intakes, side skirts, or front fascia, among others.
That was the unique trait number 3. No. 4 comes in the form of quilted black-and-white leather inside, spotlighted with glowing LED courtesy lights.
So, for all intents and purposes, this Veyron is more unique than others. Does that justify the $1.25 million asking price? Maybe.
But do keep in mind that this is a used Veyron: 13,766 miles (22,154 km) is what the odometer reads, and for a car of this caliber, that really spells used.