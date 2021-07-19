PTS Turbo 2020 Ford F-150 Rocks Dyno With Almost 1,000 HP

Take a look at the 2020 model year Ford F-150 in the following clip. It looks pretty much stock with the notable exception of the Cervini’s hood. Out back, the no-frills XL with a single cab and a plastic steering wheel is rocking an aftermarket bumper and a tonneau cover, but the party piece of this half-ton pickup is the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with a PTS turbo.

12 photos