autoevolution
 

Proposed Tesla Compensation Plan for Musk Makes Him the Richest Man in the World

23 Jan 2018, 13:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
If you or I woke up one morning to discover we were living inside Elon Musk's body, we would probably resign from all the positions he's currently holding, sell all the Tesla Inc. stock, pick up a credit card and travel the world for rest of our lives, enjoying a carefree life.
7 photos
Tesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster II
Luckily, that won't happen, and Elon Musk isn't the kind of guy who takes pleasure in such frivolous activities as basking in the Carribean sun or skiing in the Alps. No, he's a workaholic with a plan to save the world from itself by popularizing clean energy sources, the vehicles to use them, and finally, if everything fails, the spaceship to make humanity a multi-planetary species.

All this begs the question: if you're the Tesla Inc. board, how much do you pay this man? A lot, obviously, but how much? And, more importantly, is money really that important to him? Is he like most soccer players that go to the highest bidding team, or is he the dying breed who stays with one team his entire career because he likes it there?

Well, the Tesla board apparently think he might be a bit of both, but they also reckon a huge amount of money can't hurt. And that's precisely what the ten-year compensation plan for the current CEO includes, with a final vote coming on February 7 (though we all know what Tesla is like with keeping deadlines).

If the company meets every benchmark in the next decade and Musk never sells any of his shares, he would own at least $78 billion in Tesla stock, plus the $20 billion or so he already has.

Musk never gave us a clear indication of what he plans to do with his future. He suggested he might step down as Tesla Inc. CEO once the Model 3 production hits full stride, as he would consider the company was able to continue growing without his guidance from then on. But no matter who comes after Musk, you just know Tesla isn't going to be the same.

The board seems to be aware of this aspect as well as it tries to convince Elon with a very fat financial package that would make him the richest person on Earth. However, there's a catch: it all depends on how well the company performs.

Musk would only receive his payment if specific goals were met. If they weren't, then the CEO would have to dig deep in his pockets because he wouldn't be getting any remuneration whatsoever. That's a bold offer, but it could be aimed to test the CEO's determination as well as his confidence in making Tesla the trillion dollar company he once promised.
Elon Musk Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors Tesla
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  