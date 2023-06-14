Pre-Production Tesla Cybertruck in Camo Wrap Spotted in Palo Alto Looks Sick

The Tesla Cybertruck production start appears imminent as a pre-production truck was spotted wearing a weird camo wrap in Palo Alto. The truck was recorded exiting a drive-thru In-N-Out restaurant, which is some sort of a tradition, according to Elon Musk.
People still have it hard to believe that the Tesla Cybertruck will start rolling off the production line at Giga Texas in the coming months. The development has been completed, and the production line was set up and calibrated, which means pre-production is underway. This is further confirmed by what appears to be a pre-production Cybertruck spotted roaming the streets in Palo Alto. The new sighting is intriguing because this is the first time people have seen a camouflaged Cybertruck.
Not just any camo, but a military-inspired wrap, which prompted jokes on Twitter, including from Elon Musk. Tesla CEO noticed that it's "practically invisible," while others wondered what Tesla is trying to conceal with the new wrap. The Cybertruck has already been through several design iterations, but never once had Tesla tried to hide its silhouette. On the contrary, the Cybertruck was front and center at Tesla events, where people could check it out, including from the inside. This made the Cybertruck a powerful marketing tool for Tesla.
Still, shortly before starting the production, the EV maker considered it necessary to camouflage the Cybertruck. Far from hiding anything, the camo wrap emphasizes the truck's lines. This is contrary to the use of camouflage by other carmakers, which try to hide the shape of a new model for as long as possible.
Design changes have been minimal from one Tesla Cybertruck prototype to another, so it's even less likely that Tesla would make significant moves that late in the development cycle. Everything we knew, including the controversial gigawiper, appears unchanged on this camouflaged Cybertruck. Still, despite seeing it in the open, we know very little about Tesla's electric pickup.
As expected, this particular Cybertruck sports a round steering wheel like the one in the Tesla Bot video. This suggests that this is a pre-production version of the electric pickup. Elon Musk appears to confirm this in reply to a video showing the Cybertruck exiting a drive-thru In-N-Out restaurant in Palo Alto. "It's a tradition," said Musk in his characteristic terse style. If the In-N-Out visit after the development completes is a tradition, then maybe we're very close to the actual production starting.
Tesla previously said the Cybertruck would enter production later this summer, with a special delivery event planned toward the end of the quarter. That would be September, a timeline that coincides with the plans Tesla shared with suppliers in an earlier document leak. The document showed that Tesla aims to have a release-candidate Cybertruck ready by August, and things look on track to achieving this milestone. Release-candidate phase is the final version before the series production is officially greenlighted.
